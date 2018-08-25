 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 25 August 2018

Former US special envoy Princeton Lyman dies at 82

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 24, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - Former US Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Ambassador Princeton N. Lyman died on Friday at the age of 82, family and friends said.

JPEG - 12.3 kb
Princeton Lyman (Reuters)

Princeton served as special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan from March 2011 to March 2013 tasked with the implementation of the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement and the normalization of relations with Khartoum which was under economic embargo and still on the list of the states sponsoring terrorism.

He was a deputy assistant secretary of state for African affairs (1981-1986), U.S. ambassador to Nigeria (1986-1989), director of refugee programs (1989-1992), U.S. ambassador to South Africa (1992-1995), and assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs (1996-1998), among others.

South Sudan Embassy in Washington issued a statement of condolence pointing that Lyman during his two-year assignation "dedicated his time to ensure the viability and the success of the Republic of South Sudan and the Republic of the Sudan"

"On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of Ambassador Lyman, the Government and people of the United States of America," wrote Ambassador Gordon Buay, the charge d’affaires of South Sudan’s embassy in Washington.

Even after his resignation, Lyman remained closely following the situation on the Two Sudans.

He advocated for the lift of economic sanctions on Sudan and to link the removal from the terror with the settlement of armed conflicts and democratic reforms in Sudan. For the South Sudan crisis, he called for democratic reforms and minimised the SPLM reunification process as a tool to end the conflict.

Several institutions such as the Fund for Peace, the Stanley Foundation and a huge number of activists from South Sudan and Sudan released messages of condolence on the death of Lyman.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Thirteen point reply to Dr Lako Kwajok article on Federalism in South Sudan 2018-08-23 14:34:38 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Tuesday, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok published an article on Radio Tamazuj titled “Federalism is not the cause of war in South Sudan.” In the article, Dr Lako Jada Kwajok (...)

Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)

South Sudan Peace Agreement should provide for removal of post holders 2018-08-17 22:51:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi After armed conflict erupted in South Sudan in July 2016, one of the main issue of contention that led to the resumption of a full-scale war was the question of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.