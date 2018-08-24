Sudan’s al-Bashir receives phone call from Egyptian president

August 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Thursday received a phone call from the Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi greeting him on the advent of Eid Al-Adha.

According to the official news agency SUNA, al-Sisi expressed hope that bilateral relations could witness further development, saying he is committed to pushing those ties towards broader horizons for the benefit of the two peoples.

The Egyptian-Sudanese Higher Committee (ESHC) is expected to meet in Khartoum in October. The meeting would be chaired by presidents Omer al-Bashir and Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi.

During al-Sisi’s visit to Khartoum last month, the two countries agreed to coordinate efforts to enhance the security of the Red Sea and promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack the Kassala state on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

