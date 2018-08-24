China to assume new humanitarian role in Sudan

August 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Ambassador to Beijing Ahmed Shawir said China has started to provide humanitarian assistance to Sudan.
In an interview with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Shawir said China has extended $500,000 for voluntary organizations providing schools meals in Sudan.
He added the Chinese government provided farming equipment and machines to former rebels absorbed into the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes.
The envoy also said China provided 50,000 beds for the Student Support Fund, pointing out that arrangements are underway to receive a Chinese contribution of $1 million for child mortality reduction project in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
China has been Sudan’s largest foreign investor, particularly in oil and telecommunications after western firms shunned the East African nation due to conflicts and sanctions.
It has invested more than $20 billion in Sudan mostly in the oil sector during the past two decades. Beijing provides low-interest loans and weapons transfers in return for oil.
(ST)
