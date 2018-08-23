 
 
 
South Sudan’s Telar Deng returns to Juba ending self-imposed exile

Amb. Telar Deng after his return to Juba on 23 August 2018 (Photo South Sudanese presidency)
August 23, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese politician and former diplomat Telar Deng Thursday has returned to Juba after several months of self-imposed exile in Nairobi after his resignation from his ambassadorial role and sack from the government.

On 25 January 2018, Juba summoned for consultations Deng who was South Sudan’s ambassador to Moscow but instead of returning to Juba he resigned from his position. Following what his old friend President Salva Kiir issued a presidential decree sacking him from the government services.

Since Telar Deng appeared with the opposition leaders in Nairobi and rumours emerged that he was allied to the former SPLA chief of staff Paul Malong but he strongly denied the allegations.

However, the South Sudanese presidency confirmed that Telar Deng arrived in the South Sudanese capital Juba on Thursday and released two pictures for him with relatives and senior government officials who came to welcome him.

Telar’s return was also welcomed through the social media where many praised the move saying it is time for peace and reconciliation.

He wrote a series of articles calling for a comprehensive peace process including all the South Sudanese without consideration to the sanctions imposed by the international community on any one of them.

Last June, he welcomed the inclusion of SPLM-IO leader Machar in the peace process adding "IGAD should also include the newly formed parties that are already on the ground. The left out movements will definitely carry on with the war regardless of the UNSC sanctions".

The IGAd reportedly refused to include Malong in the revitalization process pointing to the international sanctions imposed on him.

(ST)

  • 24 August 00:11, by Theone

    Their banks are getting EMPTIES,so they are back to fill up their pockets. Soon they’ll be back to foreign countries.

    repondre message

  • 24 August 01:21, by Kush Natives

    So difficult for South Sudanese innocence population now to trust who and distrust who, but we South Sudanese will never learn till kingdom come. Our uncivilized politicians are throne messing up this country, no another way around. Why people keep rebelling against Kiir and keep coming back as Kiiris gone? Anyway, come back everyone peace is coming!

    repondre message

  • 24 August 02:13, by Nairobimitot

    To Critics

    There is one kingdom of God or Heaven. God forgive anyone who has rebelled and God invites everybody to come to is Kingdom because he loves all people equally even the sinners.
    So, I do not understand why people are blaming President Kiir to bring all the people back to the government when in fact they are the citizens of South Sudan. Be reminded that, it will be tough for most rebelled to rebel again from the government because a lot of them have felt sorry for what has happened and have learned their lessons.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
