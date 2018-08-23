South Sudan’s Telar Deng returns to Juba ending self-imposed exile



August 23, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese politician and former diplomat Telar Deng Thursday has returned to Juba after several months of self-imposed exile in Nairobi after his resignation from his ambassadorial role and sack from the government.

On 25 January 2018, Juba summoned for consultations Deng who was South Sudan’s ambassador to Moscow but instead of returning to Juba he resigned from his position. Following what his old friend President Salva Kiir issued a presidential decree sacking him from the government services.

Since Telar Deng appeared with the opposition leaders in Nairobi and rumours emerged that he was allied to the former SPLA chief of staff Paul Malong but he strongly denied the allegations.

However, the South Sudanese presidency confirmed that Telar Deng arrived in the South Sudanese capital Juba on Thursday and released two pictures for him with relatives and senior government officials who came to welcome him.

Telar’s return was also welcomed through the social media where many praised the move saying it is time for peace and reconciliation.

He wrote a series of articles calling for a comprehensive peace process including all the South Sudanese without consideration to the sanctions imposed by the international community on any one of them.

Last June, he welcomed the inclusion of SPLM-IO leader Machar in the peace process adding "IGAD should also include the newly formed parties that are already on the ground. The left out movements will definitely carry on with the war regardless of the UNSC sanctions".

The IGAd reportedly refused to include Malong in the revitalization process pointing to the international sanctions imposed on him.

(ST)