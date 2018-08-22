 
 
 
Security situation in Jebel Marra calm: governor

Members of the Sudanese Army in Jawa village, in East Jebel Marra South Darfur State on 18 March 2011 (Photo UNAMID)
August 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Governor of Central Darfur State Mohamed
Ahmed Jad al-Rab on Tuesday said the security situation at the three
localities of Jebel Marra is stable.

Speaking to worshippers at west Jebel Marra locality following the Eid al-Adha prayer, Jad al-Rab said the stable security situation has contributed to large and spontaneous voluntary return of IDPs as well as increased size of cultivated land.

He added the return of IDPs would increase production and productivity, calling on the remaining rebel groups and outlaws to listen to the voice of reason and join the peace process.

The governor further praised the regular forces for maintaining security and stability and protecting peace that has been achieved in Jebel Marra.

Earlier this month, Voluntary Return Commission (VRC) in Central Darfur State said 26,595 IDPs families have returned to the state as part of the voluntary return programme.

On 12 April 2017, the Sudanese army declared Darfur a region free of rebellion following the capture of Srounq area, the last stronghold of Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW) led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nur in Jebel Marra.

However, the army continued for several months to carry out attacks on rebel’s pockets in the mountainous area.

Jebel Marra, which spans over three states including North, Central and South Darfur, is located in a water-rich area that is characterised by a mild climate.

Since last March, government forces and SLM-AW) fighters resumed clashes in different parts of Jebel Marra leading to the displacement of hundreds of residents.

Last year, the UN Security Council decided to reduce the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID), admitting the security situation has improved.

However, it decided to reinforce its presence in Jebel Marra because there is no cessation of hostilities as the SLM-AW refuses to declare it unilaterally or to engage in peace negotiations.

The Sudanese army has been fighting armed groups in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Comment on this article



s
