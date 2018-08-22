Sudan, South Sudan committee to meet after al-Eid holiday: Ambassador

August 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Political and Security Committee (JPSC) between Sudan and South Sudan will meet after Eid al-Adha holiday, said South Sudan’s Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal.
- Mayan Dut Waal (Photo SUNA)
Waal, who congratulated President Omer al-Bashir on Eid al-Adha at the Republican Palace Wednesday, praised Sudan’s efforts that led to reaching a peace agreement among South Sudan’s warring parties.
He added relations between the two countries have witnessed significant development during the previous period, pointing to Khartoum hosting of South Sudan peace talks.
The South Sudanese envoy further said border crossing points between the two countries would be re-opened soon.
In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.
The two countries in March 2013 signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.
(ST)
