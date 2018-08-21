 
 
 
South Sudanese parties say committed to fully implement revitalized deal

SPLM-IO leader Machar and President Kiir ink the goevrance agreement in Khartoum on 5 August 2018 (Photo Ugandan Presidency)
August 21, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese parties to the peace revitalization process reiterated their commitment to implement a deal ending the five-year conflict they are expected to strike next September.

"We do acknowledge that the war and fighting has caused indescribable suffering to all our People and has deeply fractured our society," they said in a joint statement released by the IGAD on Tuesday.

On Monday the mediation suspended the talks because of the Eid al-Adha holiday. The discussions will resume on 25 August.

After the signing of the governance agreement earlier this month, the parties on 14 August launched the Final Phase and engaged talks on the Article 4 related to the number of states, the new five ministries and their clusters, the Judicial reform, the roles in the Presidency and composition of the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC).

When the talks resume, they will also tackle the consequential amendments to Chapters III-VIII of the peace agreement on the Transitional Justice and the constitutional process.

The government and the opposition groups pledged to continue discussions on the remaining issues adding "today we affirm our joint commitment to full implementation of this Agreement, the Khartoum Declaration and Agreements on the Outstanding Security and Governance Issues".

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and the SPLM-IO say they want the upcoming discussion focus on the hybrid courts, Constitution making process and the issue of the 32 contested states.

The joint statement, which aims to dissipate doubts about the credibility of the parties, is signed by the South Sudanese government, SPLM-OI, SSOA, SPLM-FDs, Other Political Parties (OPP) and Civil Society organizations.

With the resumption of the talks, the talks will include the implementation matrix of the security arrangements besides political talks on the remaining issues on transitional justice and constitutional process.

The parties are expected to initial the final revitalized peace agreement three days after the resumption of talks on 25 August.

The signing ceremony will take place in the presence of the IGAD leaders next month.

(ST)

  • 22 August 00:52, by The Rhino

    South Sudan as a country will only get out of its present predicament and misery if rightful,competent and patriotic politicians take pole positions and embark upon reforms,that simple! This Khartoum peace proposals with bloated parliament of 550 MPs and etc is not only costly but definitely a deformation and blurt snare to deter clear perspectives of building a rigid,profound,prosperous country..

    • 22 August 01:02, by The Rhino

      ...out of this jienge led shaky,chaotic South Sudan.South Sudan would best be served with only 300 MPs or less.We don’t need all these 550 hungry MPs nonsense.Real politicians dedicate their lives not for houses,cars and so forth,but public service and interest of the country and citizens before their own.A real politician must be ready to walk on foot or ride bicycle under the hot sun to get to..

      • 22 August 01:18, by The Rhino

        ...the parliament and punctually attend his sessions,goddamn it! So this Khartoum or IGAD led peace agreement needs scrutiny,massive cuts and trims before it is fully signed.And NAS and PDM have already figured it out.Reforms,competence,clarity and visionary thinking are key elements to be considered!

        • 22 August 01:27, by South South

          South Sudan is South Sudan. If anyone doesn’t like it then stay away from South Sudan, simple and easy.

          • 22 August 02:02, by The Rhino

            South South,

            Wrong! South Sudan has been defamed and defiled into a stinky jienge republic and those who once loved it are out of it,even innocent refugees can’t no longer stand your stench.The only ones now left managing the country are the goons and ghouls of your type,pathetic and useless without even knowing it.

            • 22 August 02:42, by South South

              The Rhino,

              South Sudan is our country. We will run it the way we want. You have two choices:
              1- Join us and be part of the history and shut up
              2- Stay in DIASPORA like the way you are now, then hit your keyboard 7/24 a week. We are OK with that.

  • 22 August 02:07, by Kush Natives

    Rebels shouldn’t waste their time talking about gone case number of state, we’re not reversing anything. They should sign whatever given to them by the IGAD, no more no less.

    • 22 August 02:24, by Games

      Kush Natives
      You did not win the war nor Oppositions. Everythings will goes according the 1st draft was signed. Again do you know that even Salva Kiir was tried to bribe the Oppositions through giving them 14 out of 32 from his 32 villages that he created. If you are struggling to delivery services to 10 states, how would you manage to runs those 32 villages, which most of them do not even have h

      • 22 August 02:25, by Games

        Contin... Which most of them do not even have headquarters

    • 22 August 03:26, by The Rhino

      Kush Natives,

      32 illegal states were totally Kiir and JCE fabrications that were primarily meant to bring about conflicts,chaos among communities and tribes in South Sudan so that he/Kiir can stay in Power.If Kiir and his JCE were e.g. eliminated,32 states would automatically be gone,simple as that.You don’t need parliament or referendum to revert anything.Evil things that were illegally....

      • 22 August 03:37, by The Rhino

        Kush Natives,
        ...initiated,will disappear the same way they were forged.Its you and your worthless jienges who are wasting their time believing that by signing Khartoum peace,they would somehow save the a**ses from the pending Hybrid Court outside the country,NO!You bas**ds will face your fates and in fact some of your known murderers will end up being hanged!

    • 22 August 06:20, by Malakal county Simon

      Kush Native/slave

      Who are you to decide for other?? No consultations, no clear boundaries between the controversial 32 states which causes a lot chaotic wars amongst our community’s as a result.... Please do not derail peace by insisting in such non-sense statement, such as controversial 32.... They never gone and need to be gone because they’re a recipe of a later war....

  • 22 August 02:14, by Games

    South Sudan will be South Sudan when all tribes in the country have equal rights and feels secure from wherever they may lives even in the Dinka inhabited areas. Without equity and freedom then its just nothing

  • 22 August 03:41, by Nairobimitot

    550 Officials
    With 550 MPS, South Sudan will not have any fiscal budget for development. All the financial event will go the high-level officials, and military. That is very worrisome. But because this will bring peace to south suda, it is better to go that way. Let us know now that South Sudan will be a military country, with a very strong military. People who will be getting paid the most will be the ones who are and will be in the military. According to the agreement, you need to be in the military, and that is how you will get your survival. If having a big government will stop the war, the people of South Sudan are for it.

    The new government needs to design some ways to generate new revenues for developing the country and the military because the people of South Sudan want an active military to protect the nation and its citizens from outside invaders and for the future survival of black race in South Sudan. Notice that many people around the world do not like us very much because we are very dark in color. And in the future, they may destroy us in so many different ways so that they can take over the land as theirs and farm it. The South Sudan government need to be aware of this new scenario by the outside world especially those who hate the black color and those who want to continue promoting tribalism in South Sudan so that the country will have no future. The longer the tribalism in our country exists, the happier our enemy will be because they can soon take over.

    Our leaders should know that the people of South Sudan know that your bank accounts are full of money and that you have forgotten the beautiful people of South Sudan. But we believe that there are few of you in the government who are still alive in mind and think about the suffering of the people 24 hours 7 days a week. You can eat the money with the big government, but you need to keep the peace going into everlasting and infinity. And you the government need to find ways to develop the country and military hospitals so that we have a strong army and the best soldiers who can compete with the rest of the world and protect the beautiful people of South Sudan and their land.

  • 22 August 04:40, by Games

    Nairobimitot
    That was a good piece of advice I ever read in this furoms. Anyway, big parliament, many states and the large size of military are not the problem in this country, if they create or put in the places in right ways. We have more resources in our country than anyone else on this planet, even the wildlife alone can feed our population for a decade, but our problem is tribalism where

  • 22 August 04:49, by Games

    But our problem is tribalism where we have individually who disillusionally thinking that they own this country and have absolutely a power to block others to leadership by forces. Our country would be stable when some our fellows discarded those metalliies to rule for life for goods

