 
 
 
Tuesday 21 August 2018

Sudan’s NCP denies nominating al-Bashir for re-election in 2020

August 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) said it hasn’t yet named President Omer al-Bashir as the party candidate for the 2020 presidential elections.

JPEG - 26.8 kb
FILE PHOTO - North Darfur governor Mohammed Osman Youssef Kibir (Sudan News Agency)

Al-Bashir’s term ends in 2020 and he couldn’t run for office again according to the constitution. Also, the NCP statute limits to two terms the nomination of the party candidate for the presidential elections.

Earlier this month, NCP Shura (consultative) Council amended party statute allowing al-Bashir to stay for a third term as party leader in a move that is largely seen as a prelude to amend the country’s constitution to allow him to run for presidency.

However, deputy chairman of the Shura Council Osman Kibir denied the NCP has endorsed the nomination of al-Bashir as the party candidate for 2020 elections.

In an interview with Omdurman TV, Kibir said the Shura Council has only named al-Bashir as party leader for a third term, stressing the move doesn’t violate the constitution.

But he didn’t rule out that the NCP and its allies in the parliament could seek to amend the constitution particularly the article pertaining to eligibility for running to the presidency, saying this article has no bases in Islam.

Al-Bashir several times said that he would step down by the end of his current term in 2020. Even in November 2017, he went to declare his support for the candidacy of the governor of Gezira state Mohamed Tahir Ayala.

But observers more and more are inclined to believe that al-Bashir who is indicted by the International Criminal Court would run for a new term despite what he says.

(ST)

