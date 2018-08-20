 
 
 
Tuesday 21 August 2018

UN renews appeal for $1 billion for humanitarian aid in Sudan

Refugees from South Sudan receive medical treatment in Sudan's White Nile state on February 28, 2017 (AFP Photo/ASHRAF SHAZLY)
August 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations on Sunday has renewed appeal to the international community to provide $1 billion to carry out its 2018 relief plan in Sudan.

“During the first half of 2018, in partnership with government agencies, the United Nations, international and national NGOs, and other partners provided food, shelter, water, health, education and other assistance to about 2.5 million people in need across Sudan” said Abdullah Fadil, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, a.i. in Sudan, in a statement on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day 2018

“This was possible due to improved humanitarian access, with aid agencies able to reach new areas, which were inaccessible during recent years, particularly in parts of the Jebel Marra area in Central Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan” he added

Fadil pointed out that Sudan hosts some 1.2 million refugees despite the challenging economic conditions, saying “civilians continue to suffer from difficult conditions in the Jebel Marra area in Central Darfur”.

“The 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan appeals for $1 billion, of which about $327 million has been received so far this year. This reflects a marked reduction in funding for Sudan from previous levels” he said

He reiterated the UN determination to assist Sudan in addressing a challenging humanitarian situation, calling for closer and open cooperation with the Sudanese government to allow more people in need to receive assistance faster and in more areas.

(ST)

s
