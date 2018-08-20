Mogae resigns as head of South Sudan peace monitoring body

August 20, 2018 (JUBA) - The Chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), Festus G. Mogae, has decided to resign from his position by the end of September 2018.

JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

In a short statement released on Monday, the JMEC said Mogae who proposed the peace revitalization process sent a letter to the IDAG chair and Ethiopian prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to inform him of his decision.

"as the process to revitalize the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan draws to a close, I have adjudged it appropriate to allow for the new phase of the transition period for South Sudan to be in fresh hands,” said the Former President of the Republic of Botswana in his letter.

Mogae was appointed on 19 October 2015 to head the monitoring commission tasked with the monitoring of the implementation of South Sudan peace agreement.

Mogae was the third president of Botswana from 1998 to 2008 when he voluntarily stepped down for his successor.

Before getting elected to the presidency, he served in many capacities including being the Chairman of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers from 1992 until 1996 and vice president of his country.

