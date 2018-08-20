Sudan Call adopts plans to resist al-Bashir’s reelection



August 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Leadership Council of the opposition Sudan Call alliance Sunday reiterated its rejection of the re-election of incumbent President Omer al-Bashir for a third term and adopted a plan to resist government plans to amend the constitution.

Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) earlier this month endorsed al-Bashir as its candidate for 2020 elections and decided to amend its statute before to amend the Sudanese constitution which limits an elected president to two terms in office.

In a statement issued at the end of a meeting held in the French capital Paris on Sunday, the alliance which gathers political and military groups said they decided to intensify the internal mobilisation and to carry out an international campaign against al-Bashir’s re-election.

"The Leadership Council adopted a plan to resist amending the Constitution through a joint action with all the opposition (forces), says a statement released at the end of the meeting on Sunday evening.

"The alliance will launch a public and legal campaign, and will reach out international organizations, countries and parliaments". Further, they will take advantage of the lessons learnt from the successful campaign that forced Congo’s President Joseph Kabila to abandon his bid for a third term, stressed the statement.

Several opposition groups including some Sudan Call members said they would participate in the 2020 elections if al-Bashir does not run for president again.

Several political forces had the idea that the future elections would provide the opportunity to achieve peaceful change in Sudan paving the way for democratic changes.

The Sudanese authorities prevented three members of the Leadership Council from travelling to Paris. The restrictive measure is imposed against the opponents every time the Sudan Call holds a meeting.

The government says opposition parties are not allowed to conclude alliances with the armed groups that fight the national army.

The statement said the alliance received two applications for the Sudan Call membership but it does not disclose the names of the applicants.

Earlier this week, the Sudan Call executive body announced the participation in its meetings for the first time of two representatives of the Internally Displaced People (IDP) and refugees.

