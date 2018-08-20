Darfur group says 4 POWs died in government prisons

August 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council (SLM-TC) on Sunday said four of its fighters captured by government forces have died in prison as a result of medical negligence and continued torture.

Nimir Abdel Rahman (ST)

In a press release seen by Sudan Tribune on Sunday, SLM-TC spokesperson, Nurraldine Kouki, said 11 captives from the movement are facing a tragic situation at Al-Huda Prison in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman.

“Four of our comrades were martyred so far and the last of whom, Abdel-Salam Mohamed Salih, died on 13 August as a result of medical negligence of the hostages who were injured during the battles as well as the continued torture during the previous period” he added

In coordinated operations with the SLM-Minni Minnawi in May 2017, the holdout rebel group fought the Sudanese government army and militias in North and East Darfur.

However, the group suffered significant losses after the killing of its general commander Mohamed Abdel Salam Tarada in East Darfur and the capture of its leader Nimer Abdel Rahman in Ain Siro, North Darfur.

Kouki pointed out that the Sudanese authorities have prevented humanitarian and rights groups from following up on the conditions of the 11 captives according to Geneva Conventions.

He described the death of the four captives as “undeclared executions”, calling on the Red Cross to press the government to provide medical services to the captives.

The SLM-TC spokesperson also demanded to provide special accommodation for the captives away from the civilian prisoners and those convicted in other criminal charges.

The SLM-TC which is formed by breakaway rebels from the SLM-Abdel Wahid rejects negotiations with the government.

Last month, the rebel group joined the Sudanese Revolutionary Front led by Minni Minnawi (SRF-MM).

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)