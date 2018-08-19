Report on Sudan’s key reforms is entirely done by independent experts: SPLM-N Agar

August 18, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar praised the report by independent experts on future political and economic reforms for Sudan and stressed that its findings and recommendations are the results of their own efforts.

Yasir Arman, SPLM-N Secretary General (AFP file Photo)

In a statement issued on Friday, the SPLM-N Agar announced the release of a report entitled "Elements of a Roadmap for Sudan: Towards a Sustainable Political Transformation". The study proposes a number of reforms in Sudan to achieve the construction of a national identity, manage cultural and ethnical diversity, governance and power-sharing, rule of law, electoral law and other structural economic reforms.

Reached by the Sudan Tribune to comment on the study, SPLM-N Agar Vice Chairman Yasir Arman said the document is "an unprecedented effort that has not been made during the past 29 years in Sudanese politics" adding that this group can form the nucleus of a think tank on Sudan politics in the future.

He further stressed that the panel that prepared the report is not affiliated with the SPLM but is an independent gathering of experts and specialists from different intellectual and political schools.

They represent a "true panorama" and a Sudanese consensus, he said.

"The SPLM-N just launched the idea and contacted the members of this group of experts and intellectuals. But they prepared the report based on their ideas and experience and in full independence," he reiterated.

The SPLM-N Agar said the report will be shared and debated with the other political and civil society groups to develop it and to continue our joint work.

