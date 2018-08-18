South Sudan president visits Eritrea

August 18, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit Saturday arrived in Asmara for talks with his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki on bilateral relations.
Eritrean information minister Yemane G. Meskel said the two leaders will discuss enhancing "bilateral cooperation in various sectors and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest".
Meskel added that Kiir’s official visit to Asama is on the invitation of President Afwerki.
The two-day visit comes after a visit of Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to Asmara upon the invitation of President Afwerki.
In the past, Somalia and South Sudan accused Asmara of supporting their rebel groups, but the Eritrean government denied the claims.
The reconciliation between Eritrea and Ethiopia has created a new dynamic in the region that may help to end Eritrea’s isolation.
President Kiir is accompanied by Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial and Minister in the Office of the President Mayiik Ayii Deng.
(ST)
