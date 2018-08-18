 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 19 August 2018

South Sudan president visits Eritrea

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir received at Asmara airport by President Afwerki on 18 August 2018 (Photo Eritrean Information Ministry)
August 18, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit Saturday arrived in Asmara for talks with his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki on bilateral relations.

Eritrean information minister Yemane G. Meskel said the two leaders will discuss enhancing "bilateral cooperation in various sectors and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest".

Meskel added that Kiir’s official visit to Asama is on the invitation of President Afwerki.

The two-day visit comes after a visit of Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to Asmara upon the invitation of President Afwerki.

In the past, Somalia and South Sudan accused Asmara of supporting their rebel groups, but the Eritrean government denied the claims.

The reconciliation between Eritrea and Ethiopia has created a new dynamic in the region that may help to end Eritrea’s isolation.

President Kiir is accompanied by Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial and Minister in the Office of the President Mayiik Ayii Deng.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 August 01:24, by Kush Natives

    African leaders must put the interest of the region and nation first before everything else and work together to achieve this in a trusted environment. Otherwise, all Africa as a continent will endure the suffering of her own population in the future to come. Let’s stop pointing fingers at others!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan: A plea for constitutional reform and party politics 2018-08-19 01:34:20 By Omer M Shurkian* Introduction The crisis of governance has eluded Sudan since its independence in 1956. This is mainly due to the nature of politicians, the course of politics they have (...)

South Sudan Peace Agreement should provide for removal of post holders 2018-08-17 22:51:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi After armed conflict erupted in South Sudan in July 2016, one of the main issue of contention that led to the resumption of a full-scale war was the question of (...)

Federalism does not deserve war in S. Sudan 2018-08-15 22:47:41 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last week, the National Salvation Front (NAS) which a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance SSOA denied that it was party to the Agreement on Outstanding (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.