Sudan prevents opposition leaders from travelling to Paris

Sudan Call leadership holds a press conference at the end of five day meeting in Paris on 20 January 2017 (ST Photo)

August 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese authorities have prevented three members of the Sudan Call Leadership Council from travelling to Paris to take part in the meetings of the opposition alliance, said a statement issued on Friday.

The meeting of the leadership body takes place in Paris from 18 to 21 August, as the general secretariat concluded on Friday a three-day meeting from 15-to 17 August.

Sudan Call spokesperson Salah Jalal on Friday said human-rights and freedom continue to be ignored by the regime of President Omer al-Bashir despite its pledges of political overture and dialogue with the opposition.

Security agents "deprived Sudan Call leaders of the right to freedom of movement and confiscated their passports," said Jalal adding "they prevented Omer al-Diguair Sudan Call deputy chairman, Sara Nugdalla and Jalilah Khamis both members of the leadership board from participating in the Sudan Call meeting".

The Sudanese government used to prevent the political leaders from inside the country from taking part in the meeting of the Sudan Call umbrella or any other structure, pointing that they do not encourage meeting with the outlawed rebel groups.

The Sudan Call leader Sadiq al-Mahdi is living outside the country since last February because the government threatened to arrest him after a meeting with his allies in the opposition alliance which includes armed groups from Darfur region and the SPLM-N Agar.

The leadership council will discuss the peace process and the activities programme of the Sudan Call general secretariat.

(ST)
.

s
Sudan Tribune

