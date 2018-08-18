SPLM-N Agar releases report on key reforms for democracy in Sudan



August 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) has released a comprehensive study prepared by an independent panel of Sudanese experts on the key reforms needed to establish a democratic regime and social justice in Sudan.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the SPLM-N Agar said the report entitled "Towards a Sustainable Political Transformation in Sudan: Elements of a Roadmap" provides a short presentation of the status quo, identifying why change is needed, and prescribing interventions that included estimates of the time horizon and anticipated costs.

"Sudan must arrive at equality in citizenship rights and at restructuring of the state in the interests of the majority of the population that includes good governance and providing basic services like clean water, education and health to its citizens," further stressed

Referring to the New Sudan vision of its founder John Garang the SPLM-N said the roadmap is designed to benefit to all the Sudanese especially those in the marginalized areas

"It is meant to end our suffering and to usher us into a new social, economic, political, and cultural dispensation that will change our lives and will provide equal citizenship, sustainable development and democracy, especially for women, children and youth".

The report which is now online at https://www.eagsudan.org tackles also Sudan foreign policy and calls to promote a peaceful relations with the international community and to boost regional integration, especially with the neighbouring countries.

"There is a special emphasis on strategic relations between the two independent states of Sudan and South Sudan," stressed the study.

the document which is the result of joint work by Sudanese intellectuals and a political force will be shared and debated with the other political and civil society groups to develop it and to continue our joint work.

