Sudanese-Turkish cooperation council to meet in Khartoum



August 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council (SCC) would meet in Khartoum in December, reported the official news agency SUNA.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed Thursday met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on the sidelines of 10th annual Turkish Ambassadors’ Conference.

According to SUNA, Sudan’s top diplomat invited Cavusoglu to visit Khartoum to prepare for the SCC’s meeting which would be headed by President Omer al-Bashir and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two ministers reviewed various aspects of strategic relations between the two countries and agreed to continue the bilateral dialogue to promote those relations.

Also, the meeting approved the strategic planning document which constitutes a roadmap to implement joint agreements and promote bilateral relations.

They pointed out that the two countries hold identical views on regional and international issues of common concern.

The Turkish-Sudanese relations have reached a high level, especially after President Erdogan visit to Sudan last December.

During Erdogan’s visit to Khartoum, the two sides signed 12 cooperation agreements and agreed to launch a strategic partnership covering agriculture, industry, minerals and health.

They also approved the establishment of a higher political committee headed by the two presidents, saying the committee would annually meet in Khartoum and Ankara alternately.

The two sides agreed to raise trade exchange between the two countries to $1 billion within one year to reach $10 billion in the future.

According to a report issued by the Sudanese Ministry of Investment, the volume of Turkish investments in Sudan amounted to 2 billion dollars from 2000 to 2017. It further indicates that there are 288 Turkish investment projects in the east African country.

(ST)