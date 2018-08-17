UK special envoy discusses Sudan preparations for 2020 elections

August 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The head of parliamentary sub-committee on foreign relations Mohamed al-Mukhtar Thursday discussed with the United Kingdom special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan Chris Trott ongoing preparations for the 2020 elections.

The UK special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Christopher Trott speaks to reporters in Kigali, Rwanda, January 21, 2018 (New Times photo)

The meeting also discussed the political situation in the country as well as Sudan’s efforts to promote regional peace and security.

The two sides further reviewed Khartoum’s role to converge views and resolve outstanding issues among South Sudan’s warring parties.

For his part, Trott expressed his country’s readiness to support Sudan’s efforts to achieve peace and security in South Sudan.

Last June, the Sudanese Council of Ministers approved 2018 elections law amid objection of several political forces participating in the national dialogue.

In October 2016, the political forces participating in the government-led national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The NCG was installed in May 2017 to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

The rebel groups and opposition parties refused to join Khartoum process as they demand the government to end the war and ensure freedoms in the country ahead of the dialogue.

Last May, a coalition of some opposition left parties, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), announced the boycott of the 2020 elections, saying it won’t meet with the ruling party to discuss these elections.

On the other hand, several opposition groups that are part of the opposition Sudan Call forces consider participating in the next general presidential elections in 2020 if the regime of President Omer al-Bashir provides needed guarantees for a fair election and ensures freedoms.

