 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 17 August 2018

IOM facilitates return of 129 Sudanese from Libya

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A RSF member stands guard near illegal migrants caught in a remote desert area en route to Libya, on January 8, 2017 (Photo Reuters)

August 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations migration agency (IOM) facilitated the return of 129 Sudanese under a joint action with the European Union, said a statement released in Khartoum.

In a statement dated on 8th August 2018, but seen by Sudan Tribune on 16 August, IOM said it worked with the Libyan and Sudanese authorities to facilitate the voluntary return of the Sudanese migrants via an IOM charter flight.

"The migrants were welcomed at Khartoum International airport by the Secretariat for Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA) and IOM," said the statement.

IOM stressed that the return which is conducted under the EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration "uses an integrated approach to reintegration that addresses returnees’ economic, social and psychosocial needs".

Last April several Sudanese deported from EU countries told the New York Times that they had been tortured on their return to Sudan.

"One man was a Darfuri political dissident deported in late 2017 from France to Khartoum, where he said he was detained on arrival by N.I.S.S. agents," said the newspaper adding that the Sudanese officials denied the claim.

However, IOM-Sudan said they will continue to follow the returnees and provide them with medical or psychosocial assistance.

"Returnees will undergo basic entrepreneurship training before receiving individual in-kind economic reintegration assistance," further said the statement, before to emphasize that community projects will be implemented in those localities with larger numbers of returnees.

"The EU-IOM Joint Initiative, backed by the EU Trust Fund, with a budget of EUR 25 million for the Horn of Africa, covers and has been set up in close cooperation with a total of 26 African countries".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Federalism does not deserve war in S. Sudan 2018-08-15 22:47:41 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last week, the National Salvation Front (NAS) which a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance SSOA denied that it was party to the Agreement on Outstanding (...)

What next for Sudan after Bashir’s nomination for a third term? 2018-08-15 19:45:00 By Ahmed H Adam It seems Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has no intention of leaving the presidency in the near future - and his insistence on holding on to power will likely have grave (...)

Collusion and harmful actions against South Sudan peace process 2018-08-14 00:07:55 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi For a very long time now since the war in South Sudan erupted in 2013, there have been accusations that some South Sudanese political actors together with others in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.