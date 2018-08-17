 
 
 
Friday 17 August 2018

South Sudanese blacklisted general travelled to China despite UN sanctions

August 16, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - The investigative initiative to counter the financing of conflict and mass atrocities in Africa, The Sentry, said a South Sudanese general hit by United Nations sanctions was able to travel to China without a waiver.

JPEG - 18.6 kb
General Gabriel Jok Riak (Getty Image)

According to the group, the general who is now the South Sudanese army chief of staff was in China last July in a clear violation of the UN travel ban.

"The Sentry has now been able to confirm that General (Gabriel) Jok Riak did not receive an official waiver from the UN when he visited China last month for the first China-Africa Defence & Security Forum," said The Sentry in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

On 5 July 2015, the UN Security Council imposed a travel ban and asset freeze on General Riak and five other militaries from the South Sudanese army and rebel commanders.

As commander of SPLA Sector One that operates mainly in Unity State at the time, Riak expanded the conflict through breaches of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreements, according to the United Nations.

Commenting on the disclosure, the Director of Policy and Analysis at The Sentry, Joshua White, pointed to the need for a follow-up and monitoring system to the sanctions by the Security Council.

White said Riak besides travailing to Beijing without a waiver still has a home in Kampala and the Ugandan authorities should have long ago seized.

"Sanctions must be more than symbolic messages, and we call on the governments of these countries to respect their UN obligations with respect to South Sudan,” he stressed.

Despite the international sanctions, Riak was appointed by President Salva Kiir as the new SPLA’s chief of staff on 3 may 2018.

For his part, Brian Adeba, Deputy Director of Policy at the Enough Project, said the international community would provide a great support to a sustainable peace in South Sudan if it strictly enforces sanctions and "escalates financial pressures on South Sudan’s corrupt officials".

"South Sudan’s new power-sharing deal will be destined for failure if it is implemented with the same neglect as sanctions enforcement," he further said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 August 07:14, by Pakuai

    So what is the US, the UK, France and their UN going to do? The US, the UK & France sell a lot of arms caches to Saudi Arabia & all the gulf Arab states and the same US, the UK & France are even helping the gulf Arab states to bomb Yemen people & the innocent Yemen children. But when it comes to South Sudan, then these out touch loonies think they can bully South Sudan & the South Sudanese people>

    repondre message

    • 17 August 07:18, by Pakuai

      at whim since these hyenas considered themselves to be South Sudan’s colonists & that the South Sudanese people are their subjects! What do these hyenas really think they are to our country & our people? The evils have been plainly told that South Sudan is not their damn evil so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has and will never ever be>>>

      repondre message

      • 17 August 07:23, by Pakuai

        The US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus & some of their creepy NGOs were out-rightly warned that their usual regime change business of other people’s countries’ governments often work for them in Middle Eastern, West African, Central Africa, Southern African, South American, some Eastern European or some Asian countries. But right here in South Sudan, that is not gonna happen under the sun on>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 August 07:28, by Pakuai

          our watch fellows. If the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus & their sleazy NGOs thought that South Sudan was going to be their ’over sea’s protectorate’ or that South Sudanese people were going to be their over sea’s subjects/slaves, then the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus & their sleazy NGOs should look for another country>>>

          repondre message

  • 17 August 07:24, by Kush Natives

    Joshua White/Sentry, you must stop meddling on South Sudan’s affairs or else shut up, Gabriel Jock can travel anywhere in the world as long he’s not buying or purchasing a weapons. If White man are mad, because they’re not buying an oil from South Sudan, then that’s not problem. Peace is now under way, so, stop making excuses now. 4 more days final peace.

    repondre message

    • 17 August 07:33, by Kush Natives

      Sentry is US based NGO in South Sudan that’s at the beginning preaching hatred and confusion among South Sudanese people, they have no fact to show the world that what they say is sensical. The same NGO that accused Dinka Padang around oil rich, that they were funding militias by oil money, which proved nonsense. Now, accusing South Sudan defense minister of traveling to China, yet no prove.

      repondre message

      • 17 August 07:39, by Kush Natives

        Our government must immediately look into those NGOs that are operating in the country, so that bad one are expel, tough and accurate screening is required immediately. A million of an evidence to support the issue are there. Why the government is so idle?

        repondre message

    • 17 August 07:35, by Pakuai

      Kush Natives,
      This Joshua White is either CIA, MI6 or and evil juus (so-called israel) Mossad creep. SUDAN TRIBUNE criminals who often post these polemic articles are foreign agents and they employ some South Sudanese & even some North Sudanese losers to write these craps to simply to alter the psyches of lowly informed South Sudanese people to their interests---regime change of the current>>>

      repondre message

      • 17 August 07:41, by Pakuai

        government of South Sudan & be replaced with their stooges/puppets whom they would go & micro-manage in Washington, Wall Street, London, Brussels, UAE and other shady countries where the thieves go & hide their money from. Remember Kush Natives, South Sudan is the only prized country with resources the US, the UK, their evil juus attack dog & some of their creepy allies in between focus their>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 August 07:45, by Pakuai

          evil lenses into 24/7 simply because of our resources, lands, our Nile waters & of course to fight the present of Chinese companies out of our country by proxy (by using their foolish South Sudanese like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom, Adwok Nyabe, Majak Agoot and others). Why do you fellows think the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs>>>>

          repondre message

          • 17 August 07:51, by Pakuai

            and some of their creepy allies even between are so much fixated on our country & our people’s small issues than North Sudan which has more internal political issues than we do have here in South Sudan, ethiopia, Libya, central Africa republic (CAR), DR Congo, Burundi, Kenya & Somalia?>>>

            repondre message

            • 17 August 07:55, by Pakuai

              It simply because of what l had stated above & stated here on several times on SUDAN TRIBUNE & other web sites. But since we have some of our foolish politicians & foolish populace who have sold their sold their souls to evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states financiers & even our cloned arab North Sudan>>>

              repondre message

              • 17 August 08:00, by Pakuai

                most of our fools and our lowly informed idiots will never understand the dirty game being toyed over our country & our people. So long as their evil corporate America, the the UK, their France, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their gulf Arab states & some of their creepy allies in between continue to fool them with lies & lies and humanitarian aid, donations, human rights and so on>>>

                repondre message

              • 17 August 08:00, by Pakuai

                most of our fools and our lowly informed idiots will never understand the dirty game being toyed over our country & our people. So long as their evil corporate America, the the UK, their France, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their gulf Arab states & some of their creepy allies in between continue to fool them with lies & lies and humanitarian aid, donations, human rights and so on>>>

                repondre message

          • 17 August 07:54, by jubaone

            Pakuai/Kuch/Koryom2
            ***WARNING ***. US, Israeli agents can track you down using IP addresses you use for logging in. They can track all your cyber movements and your uncontrollable and uncouth tirades. Next time they will locate your exact position using geo-referenced google maps. You are walking dead. Just a dose of---and you are dead. Watch out, jienge.

            repondre message

            • 17 August 08:06, by Pakuai

              Jubaone,
              Don’t worry chap, didn’t I tell you idiot before on this SUDFAN TRIBUNE web site that they have even came & threaten me here in my home state of Jonglei? Just go and ask those so-called evil juus (israelis) of yours & *their minders* who brought them here if you can fine them. And they will tell you the really boys on the blocks>>>

              repondre message

              • 17 August 08:12, by Pakuai

                Jubaone,
                South Sudan is a Dinkas/Jenges country & North Sudan is a Dinkas/Jenges country take or leave it with your so-called israelis (evil juus), their evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their sleazy NGOs their cloned arabs of North Sudan & their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their creepy allies in between chap>>>

                repondre message

                • 17 August 08:16, by Pakuai

                  Jubaone,
                  your evil juus (your so-called israel), the evil white Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their sleazy Bantus love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & we are going to show the evils where the evils belong in our our country>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 17 August 08:23, by Pakuai

                    Mr. Jubaone, Eastern, Games & other bunch of foreign criminals who have been calling Dinkas/Jenges names ever since on this SUDAN TRIBUNE foreign propaganda machine piece of trash, watch out fellows. Jubaone, I told you piece of trashes all the time that l was one of the boys who helped bomb your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan out of your Yei in 1997 & other small villages & our was badly>

                    repondre message

                    • 17 August 08:31, by Pakuai

                      injured in Kapoeta in 2002, in New Kapoeta Area. And in all these battalions, I never saw, a single Equatorian or a Nuer in all the battalions I fought in Mr. Jubaone piece of trash chap. We were the Dinka/Jenge boys and a few boys from Nuba Mountains & Southern Blue Nile. I am not trying to discounting some Equatorian contribtuion in our country’s independence though, but most of their fools>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 17 August 08:36, by Pakuai

                        ,cowards and foreign criminals should always be the last to talk over the real South Sudanese people. But anyway, let the criminals like Jubaone, Eastern, Game and other bunch of foreign puppets/stooges bark all they want. But the criminals & going to be moved out of our country with their foreign puppets/stooges once and for all. To be honest though,

                        repondre message

                        • 17 August 08:45, by Pakuai

                          Jubaone has been *posting craps & craps* on this SUDAN TRIBUNE about Dinkas/Jenges nakedness & lack Dinkas/Jenges civilization. This Jubaone piece of trash often claim to have superior civilization in Equatoria than the Dinkas/Jenges! Where is did the so-called Equatorians get their civilization from apart from the Dinkas/Jenges, our lawless ’Nuer Ke Nyantoc’, Anuaks or Shilluks and others?>>>

                          repondre message

  • 17 August 09:07, by Games

    Pukuai
    Stop repeating yourselves using diff
    erent names idiots. Jok Riak must be Dinka by birth, but many people including myself will never forget what he has had achieved in 1990 to early 2000 against the Arab North. Shut up and leave Gen: Jok Riak alone. He is a true son of this nation, but was brainwashed by that idiot of yours President to killed civilians on his behave

    repondre message

Comment on this article



