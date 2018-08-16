 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 16 August 2018

Sudanese opposition groups meets in Paris

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sadiq al-Mahdi (C) poses for a picture with Sudan armed groups in Paris after his election as a chair of the opposition alliance on 17 March 2018 (ST photo)
August 15, 2018 (PARIS) - The opposition Sudan Call alliance has started a series of meetings in the French capital Paris that will culminate with a two-day meeting of the leadership council on Friday.

The Sudan Call’s executive secretariat has started on Wednesday 15 August its meetings in Paris and discussed the political situation in the country after the nomination for a new term of the incumbent President Omer al-Bashir by the ruling National Congress.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Sudan Call’s Media Secretary Salah Jalal said the opening session was addressed by the Secretary-General Minni Minnawi and discussed the current political situation in the country.

"The meeting tackled the economic crisis, environmental disasters and the regime’s violation of its constitution to nominate its president for a seventh term," Jalal said.

He further said the meeting endorsed the agenda of the leadership council which will start on Friday and the activity programmes of the different secretaries.

The executive body said also they discussed ways to implement a decision of the leadership council to hold a conference for the opposition forces inside the country, including civil society, displaced persons and groups of youth, students and women, as well as political forces.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Federalism does not deserve war in S. Sudan 2018-08-15 22:47:41 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last week, the National Salvation Front (NAS) which a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance SSOA denied that it was party to the Agreement on Outstanding (...)

What next for Sudan after Bashir’s nomination for a third term? 2018-08-15 19:45:00 By Ahmed H Adam It seems Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has no intention of leaving the presidency in the near future - and his insistence on holding on to power will likely have grave (...)

Collusion and harmful actions against South Sudan peace process 2018-08-14 00:07:55 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi For a very long time now since the war in South Sudan erupted in 2013, there have been accusations that some South Sudanese political actors together with others in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.