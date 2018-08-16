Sudanese opposition groups meets in Paris

August 15, 2018 (PARIS) - The opposition Sudan Call alliance has started a series of meetings in the French capital Paris that will culminate with a two-day meeting of the leadership council on Friday.
The Sudan Call’s executive secretariat has started on Wednesday 15 August its meetings in Paris and discussed the political situation in the country after the nomination for a new term of the incumbent President Omer al-Bashir by the ruling National Congress.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Sudan Call’s Media Secretary Salah Jalal said the opening session was addressed by the Secretary-General Minni Minnawi and discussed the current political situation in the country.
"The meeting tackled the economic crisis, environmental disasters and the regime’s violation of its constitution to nominate its president for a seventh term," Jalal said.
He further said the meeting endorsed the agenda of the leadership council which will start on Friday and the activity programmes of the different secretaries.
The executive body said also they discussed ways to implement a decision of the leadership council to hold a conference for the opposition forces inside the country, including civil society, displaced persons and groups of youth, students and women, as well as political forces.
(ST)
