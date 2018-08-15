 
 
 
Sudan calls for transition from relief to development in Darfur

Food aid provided by USAID being distributed in Darfur, Sudan, earlier this year 2017. (Photo Rebecca Dobbins USAID)
August 15, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government has called for the need to move from humanitarian assistance to reconstruction and development projects in Darfur and the Two Areas.

Sudan’s First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih on Tuesday met with Minister of Welfare and Social Security Mashai’r al-Dawalab in the presence of the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Ahmed Mohamed Adam.

Al-Dawalab told reporters that the meeting underlined the need to move from relief to reconstruction and development issues particularly after the significant improvement in the security situation in South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur.

She pointed out that the meeting reviewed the projects that have been implemented in collaboration between the national organs and international partners.

For his part, Adam said the meeting also discussed ways to develop sustainable solutions for the IDPs and refugees returnees as well as coordinating humanitarian work at the federal and state levels.

Earlier this week, the Sudanese government said it decided to develop sustainable solutions to integrate, resettle and provide basic services for refugees and IDPs.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011 and a group of movements in Darfur since 2003.

In a report released on 5 February, UNOCHA estimates there are about 386,000 returnees in Sudan conflict areas including Darfur and the Two Areas.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

