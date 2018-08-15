 
 
 
14 South Sudanese governors have to quit their positions for rivals, Kiir says

President Salva Kiir flanked by his two deputies Gai and Wani pose with the 32 state governor at the State House in Juba on 15 August 2018 (Photo South Sudan Presidency)
August 15, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Wednesday told the 32 governors to be prepared for the implementation of the peace agreement adding that his government will lose 14 positions of state governors in line with the power-sharing deal

In accordance with the revitalized governance agreement signed on5 August in Khartoum, the government of President Kiir will retain 55% of the 32 states, the SPLM-IO 27%, 10% for the South Sudan Opposition Alliance and 8% will go to the Other Political Parties.

The deal further provides that this percentage will be applied in the power-sharing at the level of local governments, a matter that the government had refused first but accepted later.

"The government will have only 18 out of the current 32 states and that means the remaining 14 states will have to go to the opposition," said Kiir told the governors in a meeting at the South Sudanese presidency in Juba.

At the level of local government "The opposition will take almost half of the commissioners, county councillors,” he further added, pointing that some of governors and commissioners will lose have to give up their positions for the opposition.

"Some of you will lose positions as governors or become deputy Governors if you are lucky," he said.

"That is the prices of peace and I do not want you also to pick up your guns and then rebel against the regime," he stressed.

The President urged the state governors to spread the message of peace and the popularize the revitalized peace agreement and raise awareness about peace at all the levels including the traditional leaders in order to create a conducive environment for a successful implementation.

"You as the governors must take this message and start telling it to our people so that they understand it properly and so that they cooperate with the government when times comes," he said.

Two parties members of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) and the National Salvation Front (NAS) rejected the governance and power-sharing agreement pointing out that the deal does not establish a federal system.

For his part, First Vice President Taban Deng Gai called on the governor who are also the ruling party leaders at the state level to build a strong SPLM party, able to lead the country into the "era of peace and development".

While Vice-President James Wani called on the South Sudanese to denounce the culture of violence and to embrace peace for the good of the nation.

(ST)

  • 15 August 21:57, by South South

    Peace means take and give. We are giving away 14 governor positions to make peace in South Sudan. Great idea.

s
