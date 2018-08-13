 
 
 
Tuesday 14 August 2018

Sudan’s Supreme Court revokes death sentence for college student

Asim Omer (SCoP photo)
August 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Supreme Court on Monday has revoked death sentence against University of Khartoum student Asim Omer who was charged for killing a policeman during protests in 2016.

Omer, 23-year-old and member of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) was accused of killing an anti-riot policeman who died after a hit by a Molotov cocktail during the student protests in April 2016.

Last September, Khartoum North Criminal Court found Omer guilty of premeditated murder of a police officer and sentenced him to death by hanging.

In December of 2017, the Khartoum Court of Appeals issued a ruling supporting the conviction of Omer.

In a press release seen by Sudan Tribune on Monday, SCoP said the Supreme Court judge revoked the sentence and ordered to return the case to the trial court for further hearings.

The SCoP welcomed the court ruling and renewed confidence on the defence team, stressing the party would follow every possible legal path to revoke all charges against Omer and secure his immediate release.

The press release pointed out that Omer has spent 30 months in jail for a fabricated crime he didn’t commit, stressing his family and those who expressed solidarity with him are confident of his innocence.

(ST)

