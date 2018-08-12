August 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Government of South Darfur State said a U.S. company, KLC would engage in direct partnership with local farmers to grow peanuts in the state.
Minister of Agriculture in South Darfur Sabil Ahmed Sabil said a delegation from KLC have conducted a ground visit to peanut farms and promised to develop studies to promote production through the use of modern technology and funding of farmers.
He told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) the KLC has changed its initial position to grow 20,000 feddan of peanuts and decided to engage in direct partnerships with the farmers instead.
In October 2017, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan allowing resumption of trade, investment and banking transactions with the East African nation.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
SPLM-IO’s flawed peace strategy 2018-08-11 21:53:53 By Duop Chak Wuol The recently signed Khartoum’s power-sharing deal between the incumbent Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (...)
South Sudan Governance Agreement should be published officially 2018-08-10 09:07:19 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi This is a call for official publication of the recently signed Agreement on Outstanding Issues of Governance between the South Sudan government and other parties, (...)
Free Kerbino Wol 2018-08-07 22:19:23 By Robert A. Portada III Kerbino Wol, the energetic, young, South Sudanese entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been unjustly imprisoned in South Sudan since 27 April of this year. No formal (...)
MORE