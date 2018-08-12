 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 13 August 2018

U.S. company to grow peanuts in South Darfur: minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

58-year-old Omar, a farmer from Tadamon Locality in Blue Nile state, is a beneficiary of an agriculture project funded by the European Union. (World Vision photo)
August 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Government of South Darfur State said a U.S. company, KLC would engage in direct partnership with local farmers to grow peanuts in the state.

Minister of Agriculture in South Darfur Sabil Ahmed Sabil said a delegation from KLC have conducted a ground visit to peanut farms and promised to develop studies to promote production through the use of modern technology and funding of farmers.

He told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) the KLC has changed its initial position to grow 20,000 feddan of peanuts and decided to engage in direct partnerships with the farmers instead.

In October 2017, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan allowing resumption of trade, investment and banking transactions with the East African nation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


SPLM-IO’s flawed peace strategy 2018-08-11 21:53:53 By Duop Chak Wuol The recently signed Khartoum’s power-sharing deal between the incumbent Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (...)

South Sudan Governance Agreement should be published officially 2018-08-10 09:07:19 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi This is a call for official publication of the recently signed Agreement on Outstanding Issues of Governance between the South Sudan government and other parties, (...)

Free Kerbino Wol 2018-08-07 22:19:23 By Robert A. Portada III Kerbino Wol, the energetic, young, South Sudanese entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been unjustly imprisoned in South Sudan since 27 April of this year. No formal (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.