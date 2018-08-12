

August 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Government of South Darfur State said a U.S. company, KLC would engage in direct partnership with local farmers to grow peanuts in the state.

Minister of Agriculture in South Darfur Sabil Ahmed Sabil said a delegation from KLC have conducted a ground visit to peanut farms and promised to develop studies to promote production through the use of modern technology and funding of farmers.

He told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) the KLC has changed its initial position to grow 20,000 feddan of peanuts and decided to engage in direct partnerships with the farmers instead.

In October 2017, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan allowing resumption of trade, investment and banking transactions with the East African nation.

(ST)