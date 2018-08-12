 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 12 August 2018

Sudan’s al-Bashir accepts nomination for president in 2020 election

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Omer al-Bashir waves during a rally in Nyala town in South Darfur on December 29, 2010. (Reuters Photo)

August 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir accepted his nomination by the Shura (Consultative) Council of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) for the party candidate for the presidential elections in 2020 even though the country’s constitution limits a president to two terms.

"I want to thank the party’s leadership and members for placing your confidence in my humble person. This is a great trust and responsibility. It is my honour and privilege to accept this confidence," said al-Bashir in his acceptance speech at the closing session of the Shura Council on Saturday evening.

He further said the Consultative Council’s meetings were marked by serious and objective discussions "because our responsibility is great ... we are responsible for the country and its security and welfare".

Al-Bashir, in his acceptance speech, didn’t allude to the debate outside or within the ruling party over his nomination for a third term as it requires to amend the Sudanese constitution now after changing the NCP’s constitution.

On Thursday, the NCP Shura abolished presidential term limits, paving the way for al-Bashir to stay in power for a third term.

Several voices inside the NCP including Ain Hassan Omer expressed their opposition for the move and called to refrain from endorsing decisions that are against the party statute and the state constitution.

The Sudanese opposition rejected the nomination of the incumbent president for a third term et vowed to participate in the upcoming elections, after signing a peace agreement, if the ruling party nominate another candidate.

The Washington based advocacy group Enough Project denounced the move saying it paves the way for al-Bashir to be a" president-for-life".

Enough Project Director John Prendergast called on the United States and the European Union countries to stand against President’s al-Bashir efforts to abolish term limits as they did for the President Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

For his part, Omer Ismail, Senior Advisor at the Enough Project, underlined that al-Bashir, who has occupied the position since 1989’s coup d’état, "is a fugitive of the ICC and wants to remain in power for life to avoid accountability, and to continue his atrocities and feed the violent kleptocracy that supports his regime".

At the end of its meetings, the Shura Council authorized the Leadership Office to make the necessary amendments to the NCP Statute and to review the whole regulations related to the re-election of the President.

Al-Bashir reiterated the government’s commitment to continue its efforts to achieve peace in South Kordofan and Blue Nile state.

He pointed out that Darfur has become safe thanks to the collection of weapons and the cooperation of its residents. However, he pointed out that quantities of weapons are still "hidden" and called to hand it over to the army.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 August 09:58, by Eastern

    Who in their impoverished African life would refuse the offer that lets you fly to China even when you are wanted for killing fellow Africans? Bashir and Museveni are NOT SECURE outside the presidential trappings; Kiir is being drafted into that rank...!

    repondre message

    • 12 August 11:27, by Games

      Eastern
      You made me laugh... Salva Kiir was 1st round draft pick in 20013, but all these three dictators will goes through horrible deaths

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


SPLM-IO’s flawed peace strategy 2018-08-11 21:53:53 By Duop Chak Wuol The recently signed Khartoum’s power-sharing deal between the incumbent Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (...)

South Sudan Governance Agreement should be published officially 2018-08-10 09:07:19 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi This is a call for official publication of the recently signed Agreement on Outstanding Issues of Governance between the South Sudan government and other parties, (...)

Free Kerbino Wol 2018-08-07 22:19:23 By Robert A. Portada III Kerbino Wol, the energetic, young, South Sudanese entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been unjustly imprisoned in South Sudan since 27 April of this year. No formal (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.