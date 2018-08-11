Prominent NCP figure voices rejection for al-Bashir reelection in 2020

August 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A leading figure at the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) Amin Hassan Omer has renewed criticism for the ongoing attempts to nominate President Omer al-Bashir for the 2020 presidential elections.

Amin Hassan Omer (Photo SUNA)

Al-Bashir’s term ends in 2020 and he couldn’t run for office again according to the constitution. Also, the NCP statute limits to two terms the nomination of the party candidate for the presidential elections.

However, the Shura (Consultative) Council of the NCP on Thursday unanimously approved a proposal to amend its statute to nominate al-Bashir for the upcoming elections.

“A party statute shouldn’t oppose the [country’s] constitution and if they want to amend the statute, it will only be amended after the amendment of the constitution,” wrote Omer on his Facebook page

“We must respect our covenants and refrain from making recommendations against the party statute and the state constitution” he added

Omer stressed his criticism for the nomination of al-Bashir doesn’t represent a break with the NCP, saying nobody could intimidate him to change his position.

It is noteworthy that Omer is currently holding the position of Sudan’s Presidential Envoy for Diplomatic Contact and Negotiation for Darfur.

His critical stance against al-Bashir reelection represents some segments within the ruling party and the entire Sudanese opposition.

Nonetheless, some voices within the NCP and its partners in the Government of National Consensus have recently called for amending the constitution to allow him to run for the presidency again.

Also, a group called the National Initiative of Youth Around the President (NIYAP) last December launched a campaign to nominate al-Bashir for a third term.

Al-Bashir several times said that he would step down by the end of his current term in 2020. Even in November 2017, he went to declare his support for the candidacy of the governor of Gezira state Mohamed Tahir Ayala.

But observers more and more are inclined to believe that al-Bashir who is indicted by the International Criminal Court would run for a new term despite what he says.

(ST)