Germany's Siemens completes maintenance work on two power plants in Sudan

August 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The German conglomerate, Siemens has completed maintenance work on Garri and Port Sudan power plants, said Sudan’s Minister of Water Resources, Electricity and Irrigation

Last February, Siemens signed a long-term agreement with the Sudanese Thermal Power Generating Company (STPGC) to provide service and maintenance for the power generating assets and related components operating at the 337 MW Port Sudan power plant on the Red Sea coast and 502 MW Garri power plant, North of Khartoum.

Siemens will also provide operation and maintenance advisory services for both plants. A team of experts will provide advisory and technical support for the operations and daily maintenance performed by STPGC technicians

On Wednesday, Musa met with a delegation from Siemens headed by a member of the managing board Lisa Davis, who also leads Siemens’ global oil and gas and power generation businesses, in the presence of the German Ambassador to Khartoum.

Musa welcomed the visiting delegation praising Siemens cooperation with Sudan and resumption of the company’s activities prior to lifting the U.S. trade sanctions imposed on Sudan.

He also reviewed features of Sudan’s electricity strategy until 2030, saying the Garri and Port Sudan power stations project has been completed.

For its part, the visiting delegation expressed readiness to provide the necessary support for the electricity sector in Sudan, saying they are ready to cooperate on all power projects in the country.

It is noteworthy that the Garri and Port Sudan power stations are expected to produce 900 Megawatts.

Sudan has a 40% electricity shortage. During the summer season (from late April to the end of July) every year, there is power cut for nearly eight hours on daily basis.

Over 35% of the Sudanese population have access to electricity. 63% of the urban areas are electrified in the east African country.

Sudan’s total production of electricity currently stands at 2400 Megawatts, of which 1250 Megawatts are produced by Merowe dam.

In August 2015, the Sudanese cabinet approved the 2015-2020 framework document for promoting the electricity sector.

The document aims to raise the annual production capacity of the Hydro-electric generation from 1500 to 2000 Gigawatts / Hour.

According to the document, the thermoelectric power generation would increase from 900 to 4,555 Megawatts by the end of 2020.

(ST)

Comment on this article



s
