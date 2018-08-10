Recent arrangements for peace in South Sudan are "not realistic": Troika



August 10, 2018 (JUBA) - The Troika countries Friday warned the IGAD mediators against the unsustainability of the arrangements recently agreed by the South Sudanese parties to resolve the outstanding governance and security issues.

"We are concerned that the arrangements agreed to date are not realistic or sustainable. Given their past leadership failures, South Sudanese leaders will need to behave differently and demonstrate commitment to peace and good governance," said a joint statement issued by the United States, United Kingdom and Norway.

On 5 August, the South Sudanese government and opposition groups signed an agreement on the outstanding issues on governance and power-sharing providing to establish a government with five vice-presidents, 45 ministers and a parliament composed of 550 members.

The government negotiating team refused the opposition calls for lean government and insisted to keep intact its ministerial team of 30 ministers and the 400 parliamentarians.

President Salva Kiir himself complained from the agreed bloated government saying he has no means to provide the needed accommodations and vehicles for all these people.

However, the Troika praised the engagement of the region in the Khartoum-based negotiations. Also, it acknowledged "the role of Sudan in hosting these negotiations".

The three countries underlined the need for an inclusive process encompassing civil society, religious leaders, ethnic minorities saying it is the best hope for a sustainable peace.

"We urge mediators to ensure the open and free participation of these groups and other participants in the negotiations, to ensure their interests are fully protected".

The facilitators further stressed that during the next stage of the talks, the parties must develop clear plans for the transition period.

This includes how resources will be "used in a transparent and accountable way" and how "security will be provided in Juba during the transition period and how meaningful checks will be placed on executive power"

In a meeting held in Khartoum on Thursday, the IGAd Council of Ministers endorsed an implementation matrix and decided that the Khartoum round of talks will continue until the 19 August.

