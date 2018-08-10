 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 10 August 2018

Recent arrangements for peace in South Sudan are "not realistic": Troika

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLM-IO leader Machar and President Kiir ink the goevrance agreement in Khartoum on 5 August 2018 (Photo Ugandan Presidency)
August 10, 2018 (JUBA) - The Troika countries Friday warned the IGAD mediators against the unsustainability of the arrangements recently agreed by the South Sudanese parties to resolve the outstanding governance and security issues.

"We are concerned that the arrangements agreed to date are not realistic or sustainable. Given their past leadership failures, South Sudanese leaders will need to behave differently and demonstrate commitment to peace and good governance," said a joint statement issued by the United States, United Kingdom and Norway.

On 5 August, the South Sudanese government and opposition groups signed an agreement on the outstanding issues on governance and power-sharing providing to establish a government with five vice-presidents, 45 ministers and a parliament composed of 550 members.

The government negotiating team refused the opposition calls for lean government and insisted to keep intact its ministerial team of 30 ministers and the 400 parliamentarians.

President Salva Kiir himself complained from the agreed bloated government saying he has no means to provide the needed accommodations and vehicles for all these people.

However, the Troika praised the engagement of the region in the Khartoum-based negotiations. Also, it acknowledged "the role of Sudan in hosting these negotiations".

The three countries underlined the need for an inclusive process encompassing civil society, religious leaders, ethnic minorities saying it is the best hope for a sustainable peace.

"We urge mediators to ensure the open and free participation of these groups and other participants in the negotiations, to ensure their interests are fully protected".

The facilitators further stressed that during the next stage of the talks, the parties must develop clear plans for the transition period.

This includes how resources will be "used in a transparent and accountable way" and how "security will be provided in Juba during the transition period and how meaningful checks will be placed on executive power"

In a meeting held in Khartoum on Thursday, the IGAd Council of Ministers endorsed an implementation matrix and decided that the Khartoum round of talks will continue until the 19 August.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 August 22:47, by Eastern

    This is a clarion call to to the IGAD morons! Let IGAD countries use Birr, the Kenyan shillings, Ugandan shillings and the Sudanese pounds to support Kiir implement his agreement with Machar....Kiir was already whining over the bloated regime he insisted on...!

    repondre message

    • 10 August 23:51, by South South

      So funny to see Eastern crying about money. Where those big talks of yours " Kiir must go, SPLA must be dismantled. It is over for Kiir and Riak, there are other stakeholders who will take over South Sudan". All these talks are over now and we want US stop money flowing to South Sudan. Wicked, we told you, you are nothing, shut up and enjoy your food stamp.

      repondre message

    • 11 August 01:12, by The Rhino

      TROIKA is stating facts! Khartoum deal is not inclusive,sustainable neither realistic.It does not encompass minority groups(ethnic minorities,civil society or religious leaders).The deal does not focus on lean or effective government.It is a shaky wobbly deal condemned to fail.This wicked drought organization called IGAD better get professional and solve East African crises more effectively...

      repondre message

      • 11 August 01:23, by The Rhino

        ...If IGAD’s leaders view South Sudan as Dinka or Nuer republic only,they are dead wrong,they’ll never solve anything.IGAD needs to invest more in Equatorians to lead the country,although I rather prefer Equatexit.Bottom line is,jienges and nyagats have been around since 2005 with best chances of lifting South Sudan out of extreme poverty,but perversely didn’t,instead they dragged the country ....

        repondre message

        • 11 August 01:26, by The Rhino

          ...down the shithole.Either Equatoria is in or Equatoria is out/KOKORA,thats it!

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan Governance Agreement should be published officially 2018-08-10 09:07:19 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi This is a call for official publication of the recently signed Agreement on Outstanding Issues of Governance between the South Sudan government and other parties, (...)

Free Kerbino Wol 2018-08-07 22:19:23 By Robert A. Portada III Kerbino Wol, the energetic, young, South Sudanese entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been unjustly imprisoned in South Sudan since 27 April of this year. No formal (...)

Machar at cross-roads grappling with Khartoum deal 2018-08-07 13:18:09 By Deng Vanang Back on August 28th, 1991, Dr Riek Machar was on all accounts a sensation and extremely celebrated towering figure, prodded to the fore of national geo-politics by popular yearn (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.