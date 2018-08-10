Sudan’s NCP amends its constitution opening door for Bashir’s reelection

August 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Consultative Council of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday unanimously approved a proposal to amend its constitution to nominate the party leader Omer al-Bashir for the upcoming elections.

The NCP constitution limits to two terms the nomination of the party candidate for the presidential elections.

Omer al-Bashir waveing hand in Istanbul. August 19, 2008 (AFP)

However, in a meeting held on Thursday, the members of the Shura Council without opposition adopted an amendment abolishing presidential term limits, paving the way for al-Bashir to stay in power. for a third term.

The amendment enables Sudan’s ruling party, which remained silent over the al-Bashir’s nomination for 2020 elections, to overcome the first obstacle preventing his official nomination for the upcoming election.

However, to totally disarm any opposition for al-Bashir’s re-election, the party needs to amend the Sudanese constitution.

Several voices inside and outside the parties declared their opposition to his nomination for a new term during the past months, pointing to the NCP and Sudan constitutions.

In his speech before the Council which is the parliament of the party, al-Bashir didn’t comment on the amendment but spoke about the current economic crisis the country experiences and vowed to announce "quick and practical measures to overcome the current difficulties.

He praised the Sudanese people for their "responsible" handling of the crisis and called on the government and the NCP particularly to work hard to remediate the situation.

"Yes, we are part of the National Reconciliation Government, but the primary responsibility lies with the National Congress party, and all the issues facing the country are the responsibility of the NCP," he said, adding "We must speak with transparency and honestly without lies."

(ST)