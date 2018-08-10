 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 10 August 2018

SPLM-IO says dismayed by Kiir’s amnesty for Machar

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar arrives at the office of Ethiopia's Prime Minister for a meeting with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Photo AP)
August 9, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-In Opposition said they received with shock news about the presidential amnesty for its leader Riek Machar saying it is an insult in the face of the peace process.

"The SPLA IO is dismayed by the statement of Salva Kiir trending media yesterday the 8/8/2018, that he gave Amnesty to Dr Machar," said a statement released by the SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel on Saturday.

"This is not an only gimmick but an insult in the face of the signed CoH and permanent ceasefire which Salva’s militias have been violating since December/2017. Instead of talking about the so-called Amnesty, Salva should control his militias who don’t know what CoH or ceasefire means," Gabriel further stressed.

The SPLM-IO officials were angered by the refusal of President Kiir to shake hand with their leader Machar after signing of the revitalized governance agreement in Khartoum on 5 August.

Also, commentators considered the move as a wrong message to the South Sudanese at a time where all the efforts should be done to build confidence.

The opposition group said stressed that the signing of a peace agreement legitimizes their return to Juba and not the presidential pardon.

"The SPLA IO and Dr Machar are for peace and it is this peace that will take us to Juba, not Amnesty," stressed the opposition spokesperson.

Kiir was refusing Machar’s participation in the transitional government but he had to accept it under the pressure of the IGAD leaders particularly following a meeting in Entebbe with Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Omer al-Bashir on 8 July 2018.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 August 09:47, by Malakal county Simon

    Very uncivilised move, by a peace partner!!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan Governance Agreement should be published officially 2018-08-10 09:07:19 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi This is a call for official publication of the recently signed Agreement on Outstanding Issues of Governance between the South Sudan government and other parties, (...)

Free Kerbino Wol 2018-08-07 22:19:23 By Robert A. Portada III Kerbino Wol, the energetic, young, South Sudanese entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been unjustly imprisoned in South Sudan since 27 April of this year. No formal (...)

Machar at cross-roads grappling with Khartoum deal 2018-08-07 13:18:09 By Deng Vanang Back on August 28th, 1991, Dr Riek Machar was on all accounts a sensation and extremely celebrated towering figure, prodded to the fore of national geo-politics by popular yearn (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.