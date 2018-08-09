IGAD FMs to discuss implementation matrix of South Sudan peace



August 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The IGAD foreign ministers will meet on Thursday in Khartoum to discuss the South Sudan peace talks, reported the semi-official SMC on Wednesday.

"The extraordinary meeting of the IGAD Council of Ministers will discuss the implementation matrix and a detailed timetable to implement the revitalized peace agreement,’" Sudanese minister of state for foreign affairs Mohamed Abdallah Idriss.

The timetable agreement is crucial for the effective implementation of the revitalized agreement after the conclusion of the talks on the outstanding issues on Sunday 5 August 2018.

Also, the meeting will consider the last minute decision of the IGAD head of states and governments to open limited discussions between the South Sudanese parties on the article 4 of the signed agreement on the number of states.

Two groups of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance have rejected the agreement saying it does not take in consideration their demand for a genuine federal system to protect the rights of the local population in the different region.

According to the signed governance deal, the parties have to discuss the 32 states which were established by President Salva Kiir after the signing of the 2015 peace agreement.

last week, Kiir said he would implement the Khartoum agreement because at least it was a negotiated not an imposed deal as it was the case in 2015.

But still, some opponents doubt and call for more guarantees during the implementation process.

(ST)