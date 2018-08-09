 
 
 
Thursday 9 August 2018

IGAD FMs to discuss implementation matrix of South Sudan peace

Riek Machar poses with the IGAD Council of Ministers delegation after the meeting outside Johnny Makhathini Diplomatic Guesthouse, Pretoria on 15 may 2018 (Photo Kenya's FM)
August 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The IGAD foreign ministers will meet on Thursday in Khartoum to discuss the South Sudan peace talks, reported the semi-official SMC on Wednesday.

"The extraordinary meeting of the IGAD Council of Ministers will discuss the implementation matrix and a detailed timetable to implement the revitalized peace agreement,’" Sudanese minister of state for foreign affairs Mohamed Abdallah Idriss.

The timetable agreement is crucial for the effective implementation of the revitalized agreement after the conclusion of the talks on the outstanding issues on Sunday 5 August 2018.

Also, the meeting will consider the last minute decision of the IGAD head of states and governments to open limited discussions between the South Sudanese parties on the article 4 of the signed agreement on the number of states.

Two groups of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance have rejected the agreement saying it does not take in consideration their demand for a genuine federal system to protect the rights of the local population in the different region.

According to the signed governance deal, the parties have to discuss the 32 states which were established by President Salva Kiir after the signing of the 2015 peace agreement.

last week, Kiir said he would implement the Khartoum agreement because at least it was a negotiated not an imposed deal as it was the case in 2015.

But still, some opponents doubt and call for more guarantees during the implementation process.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 August 09:52, by South South

    Good move from IGAD FMs. This is a real peace this time and everything is planed as we want.

    repondre message

    • 9 August 10:09, by jubaone

      South South
      False and disingenuous lot. The very IGAD fools who incacerated Riak for almost 2 yrs now claiming to be the true friends. Friendship apparently can be bought with money.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

