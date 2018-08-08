Large NCP sectors announce support for al-Bashir reelection in 2020



August 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The 3rd organizational forum of the political mobilization secretariat at the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday has recommended nominating President Omer al-Bashir for the 2020 presidential elections.

The forum was held with the participation of members of the Leadership Council, heads of NCP in the states and their deputies, speakers of legislative councils, and heads of party sectors and secretariats in the presence of President al-Bashir.

Speaking at the forum on Tuesday evening, NCP’s deputy chairman for party affairs Faisal Hassan Ibrahim said the ruling party has overcome all differences among party members and leadership in the states.

He added the party is now ready for the reconstruction phase ahead of the general convention, renewing commitment to continue the internal reform.

For his part, the head of the NCP’s organizational communication sector Hamid Mumtaz said the forum is being held as the region is witnessing the significant political transformation.

He added the NCP is embarking on a new phase to overcome the adverse impact of the past, stressing the ruling part is resolved to meet the economic and political challenges.

Al-Bashir’s term ends in 2020 and he couldn’t run for office again according to the constitution. So, running for a third term requires amendment of the constitution but many in the ruling party or the opposition forces are not supportive of such a move.

Nonetheless, some voices within the NCP and its partners in the Government of National Consensus have recently called for amending the constitution to allow him to run for the presidency again.

Also, a group called the National Initiative of Youth Around the President (NIYAP) last December launched a campaign to nominate al-Bashir for a third term.

Al-Bashir several times said that he would step down by the end of his current term in 2020. Even in November 2017, he went to declare his support for the candidacy of the governor of Gezira state MohamedTahir Ayala.

But observers more and more are inclined to believe that al-Bashir who is indicted by the International Criminal Court would run for a new term despite what he says.

(ST)