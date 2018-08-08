Kenyan experts to join Sudanese mediation for peace in South Sudan



August 7, 2018 (JUBA) - Kenya will dispatch a team of expert to participate with the Sudanese mediators in the handling of the last round of talks on the modalities of implementation of the revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

According to a statement released by the IGAD, the decision was taken by the leaders of the East African bloc in Khartoum on 5 August when they decided that President Omer al-Bashir shall continue facilitating the talks until the Revitalized ARCSS is finally signed.

Also, "it was agreed that H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta supports the next phase by deploying a team of experts to support the finalization of the process," reads a statement released by the IGAd on this respect.

The talks had to move to Nairobi after the agreements on the outstanding issues on security arrangement and governance chapters of the revitalized peace agreement.

However, the fact that the IGAD leaders accepted to reopen the discussions on the number of states besides the implementation process of the Revitalized ARCSS pushed them to reconsider their decision on Nairobi Round decided on 21 June.

Japan welcomes the power-sharing deal

In a statement released on Tuesday, Japan welcomed the agreement on the outstanding issues of governance chapter between the South Sudanese parties and praised the efforts made by the IGAD countries and Sudan in this respect.

"Japan strongly hopes that the parties will continue cooperating constructively to ensure inclusivity and sustainability of the agreements," said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Tokyo further pledged to continue its support, in partnership with the international community, to the IGAD efforts to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan.

(ST)