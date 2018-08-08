 
 
 
Kenyan experts to join Sudanese mediation for peace in South Sudan

President Kiir, (C) Machar and other opposition leaders sign the agreement on outstanding issue on governance on 5 August 2018 (ST Photo)
August 7, 2018 (JUBA) - Kenya will dispatch a team of expert to participate with the Sudanese mediators in the handling of the last round of talks on the modalities of implementation of the revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

According to a statement released by the IGAD, the decision was taken by the leaders of the East African bloc in Khartoum on 5 August when they decided that President Omer al-Bashir shall continue facilitating the talks until the Revitalized ARCSS is finally signed.

Also, "it was agreed that H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta supports the next phase by deploying a team of experts to support the finalization of the process," reads a statement released by the IGAd on this respect.

The talks had to move to Nairobi after the agreements on the outstanding issues on security arrangement and governance chapters of the revitalized peace agreement.

However, the fact that the IGAD leaders accepted to reopen the discussions on the number of states besides the implementation process of the Revitalized ARCSS pushed them to reconsider their decision on Nairobi Round decided on 21 June.

Japan welcomes the power-sharing deal

In a statement released on Tuesday, Japan welcomed the agreement on the outstanding issues of governance chapter between the South Sudanese parties and praised the efforts made by the IGAD countries and Sudan in this respect.

"Japan strongly hopes that the parties will continue cooperating constructively to ensure inclusivity and sustainability of the agreements," said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Tokyo further pledged to continue its support, in partnership with the international community, to the IGAD efforts to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 8 August 08:14, by Eastern

    This is all efforts in futility; so long as the peace jokes are mediated under Khartoum’s coercion, there won’t be any lasting peace in South Sudan. Genuine peace talks are based on give and take. Now that JCE thought Khartoum would become its ally in forcing down the throat of South Sudanese the 32 states and refuse the idea of FEDERALISM/Kokora, war is the next option....!

    repondre message

    • 8 August 08:42, by Pakuai

      Eastern,
      You seems to be more ahead of this dirty game being football played about our country & our people by our enemies sometimes. But when it comes to your so-called JCE. There you go, everything wrong in South Sudan or even in our whole Africa region is your so-called Jieng council of elders (JCE) faults. We know you and our enemies than you fellows think you know us>>>

      repondre message

      • 8 August 08:48, by Pakuai

        Mr. Eastern,
        Were you not who posted a year ago on this SUDAN TRIBUNE forum that our country, South Sudan is being used "a door mat by other countries"? That is precisely 100% true. And our foreign puppets/stooges, traitors & thieves like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot, Ahmed Deng Alor & bunch of other losers are behind all>>>

        repondre message

        • 8 August 08:53, by Pakuai

          The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states financiers have taken these foreign puppets/stooges, traitors & thieves hostage in foreign countries of North Sudan, ethiopia, Kenya & I don’t know where else? And these foreign puppets/stooges are ones the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states financiers & some of their creepy allies>

          repondre message

          • 8 August 08:59, by Pakuai

            in between here in our region are using as their bargaining chips or blackmails over our country & our people for the evils to crawl their evil selves back into our country. So that the evils would come & plunder our country just like the evils had/had been doing in DR Congo since 1960s. And this is because the corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus & their gulf Arab states financier

            repondre message

            • 8 August 09:07, by Pakuai

              ’regime of our government of South Sudan’ like what the evils have done in Central Africa republic (CAR), Libya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Yemen, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine or Venezuela; through their Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng, Adwok Nyabe, Deng Alor & Co. isn’t going anywhere in our country as they had hope for>>>

              repondre message

              • 8 August 09:14, by Pakuai

                The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus, France & their gulf Arab states financiers have gone for their usual UNSC bullying with threats of sanction of government of South Sudan, arm embargoes, freezing of assets, travel bans and so on. And their dirty game still isn’t going anywhere. And so the only thing left on the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs,>>>>

                repondre message

                • 8 August 09:19, by Pakuai

                  their evil juus, their gulf Arab states financiers & some of their creepy allies in between dirty sleeves to use usual outrageous propaganda 24/7 over our country & our people. Than any other country in Africa & even around the world with a hope that their cheap massive propaganda machines would sway their fools against the current government & for the evils to be welcomed back into our country>>>

                  repondre message

                • 8 August 09:20, by Eastern

                  Pakuai,

                  If you believe in your small world that South Sudan can go ahead with the childish yet tribal leaders, then be my guest...! South Sudan in its current form is NOT the product of those who heavily invested in its creation. Now that these SPLA/M goons bloated with false sense of entitlement want to create South Sudan of their liking, the battle line has been drawn....!

                  repondre message

