 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 8 August 2018

British minister congratulates Khartoum for South Sudan governance agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

British Minister of State for Africa Harriett Baldwin poses with Sudan's FVP Bakri Hassan Saleh and FM El-Dirdeiry Ahmed after a meeting held in Khartoum on 7 August 2018 (Photo Balswin Twitter page)
August 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - British Minister of State for Africa Tuesday Harriett Baldwin congratulated Sudan for the tireless efforts to bring the South Sudanese parties to sign an agreement on the outstanding issues of governance and power-sharing

Baldwin is in a three-day visit to Sudan for talks on bilateral relations in an effort to consolidate relations with its former colony in East African and develop economic relations.

Her visit started 24-hours after the signing of the toughly negotiated agreement on the outstanding issues of governance, the deal which was the last pending chapter of the 2015 peace agreement paves the way for the end of a 5-year civil war in South Sudan.

After a meeting with the Sudanese First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh, Baldwin released a twit saying she congratulated the Sudanese officials for their efforts over the deal.

"In Khartoum, Sudan, to thank Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh & Foreign Minister Dirdiri (Mohamed Ahmed) for hard work with South Sudan’s conflicting parties to sign (the) “Agreement on outstanding issues of governance” in the presence of regional heads of state on August 5th," she said.

For his part, the Sudanese foreign ministry in a statement released after the meeting said El-Dirdeiry stressed that the Sudanese mediation under the leadership of President Omer al-Bashir has been backed by the whole region.

Al-Bashir has been entrusted by the IGAD body to lead the mediation. The process was supposed to move to Kenya but the President Uhuru Kenyatta preferred that talks continue in Khartoum as the parties have only to discuss the implementation matrix.

Britain which one of the Troika countries that facilitate the IGAD-brokered talks for peace in South Sudan does not yet issue a statement on the agreement between the South Sudanese parties.

El-Dirdeiry who is also the chief mediator for the Khartoum round of talks told Baldwin about the need for international support for the process.

The visiting British minister told reporters that her meeting with Saleh also discussed the situation in Darfur region as she will fly to El-Fasher on Wednesday to inspect the humanitarian situation there.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Free Kerbino Wol 2018-08-07 22:19:23 By Robert A. Portada III Kerbino Wol, the energetic, young, South Sudanese entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been unjustly imprisoned in South Sudan since 27 April of this year. No formal (...)

Machar at cross-roads grappling with Khartoum deal 2018-08-07 13:18:09 By Deng Vanang Back on August 28th, 1991, Dr Riek Machar was on all accounts a sensation and extremely celebrated towering figure, prodded to the fore of national geo-politics by popular yearn (...)

Back to the future: Khartoum’s ’peace’ in South Sudan 2018-08-07 06:09:11 By Magdi El Gizouli “Oil will start pumping dear[President] Salva [Kiir] so you can give your opponents cars and offices” President Bashir told his guests, signatories of South Sudan’s newest (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.