British minister for Africa visits Sudan

August 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Harriett Baldwin, British Minister of State for Africa, starts on Tuesday a three-day-visit to Sudan for talks on bilateral relations and ways to support Sudan to achieve political stability and economic reform.

The United Kingdom minister for Africa, Harriet Baldwin (Getty)

Baldwin who is the first British minister to visit Sudan in more than three years will discuss ways to provide Sudan with debt relief and achieve economic reform to lay the necessary foundations for sustainable economic growth in the future.

The Sudanese foreign ministry in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday said the visiting British official will meet the First Vice-President and Prime Minister Baki Hassan Saleh, Vice-President Hassabo Abdel Rahman, Presidential Assistant Faisal Hassan Ibrahim.

Also, the UK minister for Africa will hold a meeting with the foreign minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed to discuss ways to boost bilateral relations and cooperation.

Further, she will visit El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, to discuss with the local officials the security and humanitarian situation there. Also, she will meet internally displaced persons in the region and visits some projects funded by the UKaid to see how it provides vital assistance to thousands of people.

The UK is one of the Troika’s three countries that support the African Union peace process to end the armed conflicts in the Two-Areas and Darfur region.

