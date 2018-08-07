 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 7 August 2018

South Sudanese will not accept to review 32 states : Kiir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir shows the governance agreement to the crowd at Juba airport on 6 August 2018 (Photo SS presidency)
August 6, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir said South Sudanese will not accept to review the 32 states but stressed that the revitalized peace agreement now has been signed and no one can contest it.

Despite the signing of the power-sharing and governance in Khartoum on Sunday, two groups from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) voiced their rejection of the deal.

They want that change of the territorial administrative system to be effective during the transitional period and not be settled through the Independent Boundaries Commission and ultimately a referendum if this special mechanism fails to settle it.

In his speech at Juba airport after his return from Khartoum Kiir was keen to wave the "Red File" of the signed agreement and to show it to the crowd who came to welcome him after the signing of the agreement on outstanding issues of governance.

"The red file, I am showing you is the peace agreement. I want you to see it once again. This is the peace agreement signed by all opposition groups, and if there is someone saying the agreement is not yet signed, he or she is a liar".

The South Sudanese president pointed to a discussion, probably the meeting of 8 July in Entebbe, between him and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar in presence of President Omer al-Bashir and Yoweri Museveni about the contested 32 states. He added that he told him people would not accept the dissolution of the current system.

"I told him that you have stayed in Pagak which is part of Maiwut. But if you tell people there that they will be annexed to Nassir, they will fight. If you tell Lou Nuer that Bieh should be annexed to Akobo, nobody will accept it, so I told Riek that my brother, you are just playing with fire," he further said.

Kiir further said that Machar had to drop his demand for the reestablishment of the 10 states and in return, he accepted to appoint him as the first vice president.

The discord between the government and the opposition groups was on the issue of self-rule that opposition groups see as the best guarantee to protect themselves from the "Dinka domination".

At the same time, they reject the "illegal" 32 states because it was imposed by President Kiir alone after the signing of the 2015 peace agreement while the issue had to be determined by the parties during the transitional period.

Also, the contested 32 states are rejected by the opposition groups because it does not protect the other ethnic groups from the "stranglehold" of some ethnic groups that control the power in Juba. They call for larger regional entities with more administrative autonomy and financial resources.

Until now, there are no official statements from the international community and the Troika countries that facilitate the process. Only, the United Nations chief who welcomed the governance deal "as an important step" towards a lasting peace in South Sudan.

"The Secretary-General urges all parties to work in good faith and demonstrate their commitment to fully implement and to finalize the revitalized ARCSS as soon as possible," further said the Farhan Haq, UN deputy-spokesperson.

Also, Human Rights Watch Associate Director- Africa division Jehanne Henry praised the agreement saying it presents an opportunity to move forward with much-needed accountability for atrocities committed during the war.

"The government should make it a priority to cooperate with the African Union Commission on the Hybrid Court for South Sudan by immediately signing the agreement to set up the court,” she further stressed in statements to Sudan Tribune on Monday.

President Kiir said the government negotiating team are still in Khartoum to discuss the implementation modalities, after what all the signatories will return to Juba.

"Within very few weeks, they will join us here, so that will be the time we will celebrate in a bigger way," he told the crowd.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 August 09:24, by Malakal county Simon

    Is this a change of mind?? Why speaking for others, and not for yourself??

    repondre message

  • 7 August 09:33, by Games

    What a inflammatory language from Salva Kiir? This guy is beyond the duumbass human being haa never lives. Even his speech doesn’t even make sense at all. Mr. President has huge hater against Nuer community in a large. Why he mentioned only Nuer counties as examples in the Discussion? Akobo is part of Beih State. Nasir is not a where Machar from. There is no where it says in Khartoum peace arran

    repondre message

    • 7 August 09:35, by Games

      There is no where it says in Khartoum peace Agreement that the 32 states would remain untouched.

      repondre message

      • 7 August 10:05, by jubaone

        Games
        This kiirminal did NOT ask anyone for 28, 32 or 64 states. He went ahead with his jienge tutelages and distributed states lije luak cows. In his idiocy, he turns around abd wants SS to conduct a referendum on federalism. No. Let him and his peace makers head on to Gokrial or wherever. Equatorians are not part of this jienge scum.

        repondre message

        • 7 August 10:38, by South South

          jubaone,

          Peace for our country. The 10 states some people are crying for were created by Omar Bashir alone. We were only 3 states at that time, but when 2005 peace agreement was signed, we took 10 states with us. No single one asked to go back to 3 states. The same situation is true now, 32 states will stay and if we disagreement, referendum is the final answer.

          repondre message

    • 7 August 10:32, by South South

      I told him that you have stayed in Pagak which is part of Maiwut. But if you tell people there that they will be annexed to Nassir, they will fight. If you tell Lou Nuer that Bieh should be annexed to Akobo, nobody will accept it, so I told Riek that my brother, you are just playing with fire.Go to Amadi and tell them to be part of Mundri or Maridi. I am sure nobody will accept it,

      repondre message

      • 7 August 10:34, by South South

        Games,

        President’s quotation above had mentioned other lands, not only Nuerlands as you are trying to twist and play with it to satisfy your simple minded.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Back to the future: Khartoum’s ’peace’ in South Sudan 2018-08-07 06:09:11 By Magdi El Gizouli “Oil will start pumping dear[President] Salva [Kiir] so you can give your opponents cars and offices” President Bashir told his guests, signatories of South Sudan’s newest (...)

South Sudan: Confidence building not only required but essential 2018-08-06 21:40:11 By Adeeb Yousif This article is intended to address the topic of mistrust, to enable scholars, practitioners, peace-builders, policy-makers and actors operating in South Sudan to better (...)

Is South Sudan agreement on governance a blank check? 2018-08-05 04:33:14 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The Agreement (Proposal) on Outstanding Issues of Governance in South Sudan has not provided for a date for the formation of the next transitional government. Article (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.