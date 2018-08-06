 
 
 
Opposition PDM says not part of South Sudan governance deal

SPLM-IO leader Machar and President Kiir ink the goevrance agreement in Khartoum on 5 August 2018 (Photo Ugandan Presidency)
August 6, 2018 (JUBA) - The opposition People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) rejected the agreement on the outstanding issues on governance and power-sharing signed by the South Sudanese parties including the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA).

In an email sent to Sudan Tribune late on 5 August after the signing ceremony, PDM leader Hakim Dario recalled their position of 18 July on the governance agreement and stressed that the “PDM did not sign the agreement on 5th August 2018”.

In its statement of 18 July, the opposition group stressed they call for a “Federal Governance during the transitional period, based on three (3) autonomous regions with their borders of the three provinces of Upper Nile, Equatoria and Bahr al-Ghazal as they stood on 1st January 1956”.

The PDM further stressed that the power-sharing should allocate 33.33% for each of the three regions and do not allot power to “to political elites and their movements by a stroke of a pen”.

The SSOA which had rejected the deal on the outstanding issues of governance changed its mind and signed the agreement “for the sake of peace” as it was stated by its leaders.

Their main reservations were on the power-sharing at the state and local governance level and the organization of a referendum to resolve the issue of the contested 32 states.

For the SSOA, the reestablishment of the three old regions was one among three options they proposed as an alternative for the referendum.

In addition, the PDM said the SSOA has no authority to sign on behalf of the Movement pointing that every group should sign the deal on their own behalf individually.

“Mr Gabriel Changson Chang has no authority of SSOA to sign the Khartoum Agreement on Outstanding Issues of Governance on behalf of SSOA,” said the PDM.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 August 15:15, by Redeemer

    We all knew that truth about SSOA will surface when the right time comes. It has become clear that Changson Chang with his SSOA was just a puppet to spoil chances of getting peace in SSudan.

    Look each and every group is rejecting SSOA to have power, families organizations, what a shame!

    repondre message

  • 6 August 15:24, by jubaone

    Redeemer
    The PDM is absolutely right
    No federalism/kokora no peace. Neither IO nor the Federal Party of Changson ever talked of federalism. This old nyagat completely forgot the fundamental aspirations of his party. If he comes to Juba, he could as well take his fellow Nuers out of the PoCs in Juba. They must go home to Nuerlands

    repondre message

    • 6 August 15:41, by South South

      jubaone,

      The entire SSOA can not stop the peace in South Sudan, let alone PDM. When South Sudanese agree to have peace in addition to IGAD countries, forget about anything and come back to Juba. Khartoum, Addis Ababa, Nairobi and Kampala are not ready to host any rebel from South Sudan=FINITO. Peace is the only option for all of us.

      repondre message

