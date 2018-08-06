August 5, 2018 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) leader Thomas Cirlllo Swaka sacked six leading members of his group after accusing them of "subversive activities" to overthrow him.

Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka, the ex-SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)

The rebel Equatorian group which is part of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance on 2 August made public its position on the power-sharing deal saying it did not fit with its aspirations on federalism.

Two days after a group of officers led by Maj. Gen. Julius Tabuley said they were disappointed by the decision saying it had been taken without consultation with the movement’s leadership. They also relieved Swaka from the chairmanship of the group.

Swaka in return issued on the 5th of August issued a statement relieving the six putschists saying they "undertook dubious activities with third parties intended to undermine the position of NAS and sabotage the search of our people for Just and viable peace".

The split was the first sign of agitation and what would happen in the holdout groups in the event they maintain their rejection of the power-sharing deal and governance issues.

Some analysts went to compare the situation with the holdout Darfur armed groups which experienced a series of divisions after their rejection of the 2006 peace agreement.

Now as the NAS has split into two factions it is not clear if the splinters will continue to oppose the leader who eventually signed the agreement or the two factions will reconcile and end the rift.

SSOA leader Gabriel Changson Chang surprised the public on Sunday when he appended his signature on the power-sharing deal.

(ST)