 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 5 August 2018

President Kiir, opposition groups leaders sign South Sudan governance agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir, (C) Machar and other opposition leaders sign the agreement on outstanding issue on governance on 5 August 2018 (ST Photo)

August 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - President Salva Kiir and key South Sudanese opposition leaders without exception have appended their signature on the agreements on governance on Sunday putting aside their concerns over the power-sharing and number of states.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance and the FDs surprisingly were among the signatories of the agreement on the outstanding issues on governance without reservations.

Still, it is not clear why the holdout groups shifted their position and decided to join the deal. However, unconfirmed reports speak about a meeting with regional leaders who threatened to impose sanctions on the spoilers of the agreement.

The signing ceremony was attended by Presidents Omer al-Bashir, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheire and Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen.

The deal was signed by President Salva Kiir, SPLM-O Riek Machar, SSOA chairman Gabriel Changson Chang, Joseph Okello for the OPP, and Deng Alor for the SPLM-FDs.

Presidents al-Bashir and Museveni co-signed the deal as grantors. While the representatives of the United Nations and African Union signed as the witness.

TALKS TO CONTINUE IN KHARTOUM

The Kenyan President Kenyatta praised the efforts done by President Omer al-Bashir to achieve the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 21005 and now to facilitate and mediate talks to end the nearly five-year conflict the South Sudan.

Further, he agreed with al-Bashir to keep the talks in Khartoum in order finalize the remaining issues which are mainly the implementation matrix of the peace agreement and the timetable for the return of the opposition leaders as well as the troops’ redeployment.

Machar, in his speech, thanked the Kenyan president for consenting the continuation of the talks in Sudan instead of moving to Nairobi as it was initially decided by the IGAD leaders last June.

He urged the IGAD, the African Union the and international community to support in the implementation of the deal, saying the evil can be behind the implementation process.

For his part, President Kiir reiterated his commitment to the deal and its "difficult implementation" and called again on the opposition groups to put aside their reservation saying in the peace talks there is no winner but "give and take for the sake of peace".

Kiir invited the grantors, UN and regional bodies to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

He also joined Machar when he: said: "it is not enough to sign the agreement we have to implement it".

The president further stressed that the deal is difficult to implement because of the important number of jobs it creates at the presidency with five vice-presidents, 45 ministers and 550 parliamentarians.

He said his government has no means to provide the needed accommodations in terms of offices, and mobility saying everyone would come asking for 5-10 vehicles and from certain marks.

"From where I can provide it," he said.

However, al-Bashir reassured his anxious South Sudanese counterpart and pledged to do his best for the implementation of the peace agreement and provide support whenever there is a need.

Al-Bashir who seemed content with the agreement pointed that next September with the resumption of oil production South Sudan will have the needed means not only to provide the vehicles and residences for the transitional government but for the construction of roads and the destroyed infrastructures.

Also, he vowed that the grantors will stand by the South Sudanese parties until the formation of one army and that every citizen feels he is protected by his national army.

During the ceremony, several observers pointed to the complicity between al-Bashir and Museveni who are seen as the godfathers of the deal on outstanding issues on governance and power-sharing.

He said he considers that issues of identity and tribalism are the root of conflicts in the African continent, besides the opportunism of many African politicians who seek only their own interests.

The Ugandan president was keen to use some words in Arabic to explain his vision about peace.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 August 19:50, by Theone

    I’m not a pessimistic but I hope this is not only a positions accord.

    repondre message

    • 5 August 20:11, by Eastern

      It obviously is; the big tent politics at work.....

      repondre message

      • 5 August 20:36, by South South

        Eastern,

        We are all very happy. Our country needs us to be together. Anything that does not work well in past should be reviewed and fixed. We should work for justice to bring peace to our people. All tribes should be equal. Go South Sudan, go.

        repondre message

        • 5 August 20:59, by The Rhino

          This is primarily an interests driven and bogus peace agreement.Those oppositions who have signed the accord will never see reforms.Once they reach Juba,Kiir will shut them down and send everybody to square one,where things first started,watch this space!I advice individuals at local levels to maintain fierce resistance against jienges and their stooges,if they get to your areas and villages!

          repondre message

          • 5 August 22:00, by South South

            The Rhino,

            I am just laughing. Peace for all.

            repondre message

            • 6 August 01:48, by The Rhino

              South South,

              The one who will laugh at last,laughs at large! Mark my words.Whose peace are you talking about?

              repondre message

          • 5 August 23:59, by Mayendit

            South Sudanese Idiocy anti peace internet warrriors.

            Malakal Simon County, Jubaone and Games please, you are welcome to the signing peace agreement in Khartoum. You should be guilty for hared, propaganda, lies, exaggerations, generating conflicts and your bad attitudes so why not accepted the reality? Remember, the war is has no solution on how people will resolved theirs difference but dialogue

            repondre message

        • 5 August 23:15, by Games

          South South
          This country will be our country when Salva Kiir is voted out or died. For now, it’s a Dinka State. Stop playing us, there are lots of people observed things widely than that of your chicken brains

          repondre message

  • 5 August 20:14, by sudani ana

    I hope this peace agreement sticks and be translated into good governance,security for the people and development. People of South Sudan have suffered enough. Good luck guys

    repondre message

  • 5 August 20:16, by Mayendit

    Good signs from all South Sudanese leaders and they must keep it resolving many others things. I would like also to thanks the Oppositions Alliance for leaving their demands and do what South Sudanese people wanted to sees. We don’t care very much about positions and the issued of States, because we are all people of one nation and war is our concerning and must stop. Good moves and continues.

    repondre message

  • 5 August 22:01, by One people

    Where are those racist gay ass kids name jubaone and the Rhino? Joseph Bangasy Bakar soro or cow soro had signed the peace agreement. I C that, that young looking Equatorian ass name Thomas Cirillo didn’t ink the agreement. We will give that young ass Thomas Cirillo a few days to come sign, or else he will suffer really bad in the future, him and his follower

    repondre message

    • 5 August 22:08, by South South

      One People,

      I think SSOA signed the peace, this includes Cirillo.
      "The leadership of the National Salvation Front (NAS) has followed closely the clandestine and subversive activities of Maj. Gen. Julius Tabuley, Dr. Gasim Barnaba Kisanga, Gen. Khalid Butrous, Maj. Gen. Ali Kur, Brig. Nathaniel Chol Gai, and Brig. Gen. Michael Aywen. Over the past one month, we have confirmed that the activities

      repondre message

      • 5 August 22:09, by South South

        Cirillo is under fire. All generals turns against him.

        repondre message

        • 5 August 23:03, by Games

          Good luck and wishing you all the best for your final ceremony peace S. Sudanes. I saw Salva Kiir is smiling for the first time since Killed John Garang in 2005 after his initialed this evening in Khartoum. The biggest question should be asked: how long these strangers groups so called 5 VPs will Last working Together?

          repondre message

        • 5 August 23:04, by One people

          Brother South South

          yes you’re very right. By the away Thomas Cirillo has no strong history anywhere, weather in Sudan army or in South Sudan Army. this guy is being having trouble changing role from soldier to politician, so how can smart generals won’t leave his ass by himself? Only weak racist and dumb ass people like jubaon and the Rhino are the one who follows him

          repondre message

    • 6 August 00:47, by The Rhino

      One people,

      Watch your toothless mouth savage man.I guess you and your little sissi South South are the only two chanting,jumping baboons in that banana garden called Khartoum.Thomas Cirilo is a man of integrity and principles who doesn’t break his promises and will always hold his chin up against all enemies.He didn’t sign the false peace b’cos it was a useless deal that doesn’t touch root....

      repondre message

      • 6 August 00:57, by The Rhino

        One people,
        ..problems of the conflict.It was a deal meant only for foolish impostors like you jienges who are totally blind to the world.Juba is Thomas Cirilos’s house,if you like it or not,Equatoria will always remain his house for ever.I The Rhino,I’m very proud of brother Thomas C.You worthless greedy jienge impostors and co. will definitely come to past!

        repondre message

        • 6 August 01:45, by South South

          The Rhino,

          Thomas Cirillo signed the peace, all leaders of SSOA signed the peace. The big problem for Thomas Cirillo right now are his men. General Julius Tabule has taken over the movement.

          repondre message

          • 6 August 02:03, by The Rhino

            South South,

            This General Tabule is a weak man,something like that nusjalaba nyagat Taban Deng Gai who conspired against Riak,back in the day,just worthless.Thomas must take maximum caution against these ill minded unpatriotic Equatorians.I bet if only us the uncompromising Equatorians were against our enemies,these rats will be running hastily naked back to their holes.

            repondre message

        • 6 August 02:10, by One people

          Hahahahaha, what the hell are you saying dummy? by the way, I am not jinge that you’re call everybody who says South Sudan president or South Sudan government are good. Not all Equatorians hate South Sudanese president or South Sudan government, only you - jubaone - Thomas Cirilo and stupid people like y’all. You C how dumb you’re idiot? don’t even know how to grow banana tree

          repondre message

          • 6 August 02:49, by One people

            The Rhino

            I have just received a news from my friend who is in IO he said that your Thomas Cirilo signed the peace agreement, but he signed it anonymously. My friend told me that him and few people asked Cirilo why did he signing the agreement anonymously? And Cirilo replied back to them with anger saying that he doesn’t want anybody to know

            repondre message

    • 6 August 02:55, by chotnyang deng

      good to sign all of you guys b/c the country is yours regardless of number of states and others outstanding issues, although kiir will violeted it again all s.sudanese will unite themselves and chase him away in the country.

      repondre message

  • 5 August 23:11, by Games

    One people
    You are the dumbest one compare to Jubaone and the Rhinos. You needed to stick on one. You can’t preach peace while insulting those who are not agreed with your bulshits at same time

    repondre message

    • 6 August 00:10, by One people

      Another gay ass trash is responding to me. Games. I can tell that you’re so unhappy and crying at the sametime. But Me, I am so happy and celebrating the good day, the of Sunday August 5th 2018 its the best day

      repondre message

    • 6 August 00:10, by Mayendit

      Mr. Games showing indication.

      I am glad that, you are now distancing yourself from Jubaone hatred. Will you convening your friends that, there is no way, no how to get short cut to power but peaceful coexistence, reconciliation, healing process and above all unity is matter. There is no winning war and there is no 70% concept but only peace among ourselves is needed in South Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 6 August 03:03, by chotnyang deng

        hey boys stop contravening it is time to preach peace to our people.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Is South Sudan agreement on governance a blank check? 2018-08-05 04:33:14 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The Agreement (Proposal) on Outstanding Issues of Governance in South Sudan has not provided for a date for the formation of the next transitional government. Article (...)

Dr John Garang’s Vision: The Only Game in Town for the Two Sudans 2018-08-04 06:57:47 By Yasir Arman 30th of July marks the 12th commemoration of the departure of Dr John Garang and his absence is felt in the two Sudans. Many would agree that if Dr Garang was alive today, the (...)

South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.