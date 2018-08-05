Opposition alliance accuses Khartoum of intimidating its faction to sign South Sudan deal

August 4, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) accused the Sudanese security services of intimidating some opposition representatives in Khartoum and ordering them to sign the governance agreement on behalf of their groups.

"Sudan Security personnel has resorted to extreme intimidation and arm-twisting coercing SSOA members to sign on behalf of their constituent parties," the group in a statement released on Saturday evening.

"At this moment some members of SSPM, SSLM, and NAS has been coerced to sign the agreement tomorrow," further said the opposition alliance.

However, the statement didn’t provide further details on the incident.

On 3 August, the opposition umbrella rejected the agreement on outstanding issues on governance chapter of the 2015 peace deal voicing strong reservations to the power-sharing at the state level and the organization of a referendum if the parties fail to reach compromise on this respect during the transitional period.

"SSOA would like to alert the IGAD mediation, the AU, the Troika, UN, USC and the world at large that such mediation of “Peace at all Cost” by the Sudan will not usher a genuine sustainable peace in South Sudan," said the statement.

"Also, we would like to register our official complaint against Sudan mediation and its security personnel interference and intimidation," further said the alliance.

Sudanese officials are not available for comment on this accusations.

IGAD leaders are expected to arrive Sunday to the Sudanese capital to attend the signing of the deal by President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar.

Sudan’s foreign minister said the non-signatory groups would continue the discussions on the pending issues with the Kenyan mediation which will host the talks from Monday onwards.

