Egypt deports 24 illegal Sudanese and Ethiopian migrants

August 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Egyptian authorities on Friday have deported 24 illegal migrants from Sudan and Ethiopia saying they sought to slip across the border to Libya and other neighbouring countries.

FILE - African migrants attend a march marking International Human Rights Day in Tel Aviv’s Rabin square December 10, 2010 (Reuters)

According to Cairo-based Al-Youm Al-Sabi’ newspaper, sources at Cairo International Airport said the deported persons have been arrested for illegally residing in the country.

The same source pointed out that a security team has interrogated the illegal migrants at the detention facilities in Cairo, Al-Giza and Alexandria, saying they admitted to having sought to sneak into Libya and other neighbouring countries.

He added the illegal migrants have been deported on board a number of flights to their home countries, saying 13 Sudanese and 11 Ethiopians were deported and their embassies in Cairo have been notified.

Following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s 40-year-rule in 2011, Libya has slid into chaos and has become the most important transit country for illegal migrants to Europe on the Mediterranean Sea.

Also, hundreds of Sudanese refugees, many from the Darfur region, have crossed the desert border from Egypt into Israel in recent years.

In November 2015, Egyptian border guards killed six illegal Sudanese migrants and arrested 26 others in the Sinai Peninsula near Israel borders.

(ST)