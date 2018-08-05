Sudan, Norway agree to enhance joint cooperation

August 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of International Cooperation Idriss Sulieman on Saturday has discussed with the Norwegian Ambassador to Khartoum Bård Hopland ways to activate various aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries.

Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)

In a press release on Saturday, Ministry of International Cooperation said Sulieman has praised Norway’s positive stance towards Sudan calling on Oslo to increase its development aid.

He also demanded to allocate funding of the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNMID) for sustainable development projects in the region, saying the country is now moving from humanitarian to development aid.

Sulieman also expressed the desire that Norway as a member of the Troika countries plays a major role to defend government peace strategy in Darfur and convince the international community to cancel Sudan’s foreign debt.

Sudan Troika countries including the U.S., Norway and United Kingdom are facilitating the peace talks and seeking to bring all stakeholders to the negotiating table.

For his part, the Norwegian envoy expressed his country’s keenness to meet its commitments towards Sudan and render support for Darfur peace strategy and sustainable development.

He also reviewed various types of assistance provided by his country to Sudan as well as joint cooperation between the two countries.

Hopeland further underlined the need to activate cooperation on the economic, technical, agricultural, animal wealth, fish and forestry domains.

Sudan and Norway have signed a number of agreements since 2005, encompassing training and provision of technical assistance to Sudan in the oil sector.

Last February, the two sides agreed to strengthen oil and gas cooperation within the framework of the Oil for Sustainable Development (OfD) protocol signed between the two countries.

Through the OfD Programme, which is established in 2005, the Scandinavian country offers assistance to developing countries to achieve poverty reduction through responsible management of petroleum resources.

