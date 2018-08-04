 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 4 August 2018

S. Sudan NAS pledges to not ink deal without federal system

August 3, 2018 (WAU) – The South Sudan’s opposition National Salvation Front (NAS) leader Thomas Cirillo Swaka said his groups will not ink any governance deal that does not establish a federal system.

PNG - 200 kb
Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka, the ex-SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)

In a statement he released on Thursday, Swaka said the establishment of a strong federal system has been the target of his group and its allied forces in the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) rather than the current governing system which dragged the nation into war.

"Unfortunately, the current governance proposal prioritizes power-sharing over devolution of powers, strengthens and further entrenches the current rotten system in Juba rather than transforming it and defers the question of federalism to a permanent constitution-making process that the parties cannot guarantee when this will eventually happen," he said.

"I thought it fit to inform you in advance," he emphasized.

On Friday the opposition alliance and the SPLM-FDs issued a joint statement rejecting the deal after several days of discussions with the mediation.

The opposition alliance seemingly is under pressure to join the deal but the IGAD countries say they would not wave the sanctions threat to force them to sign the agreement, as talks will continue with another round in Nairobi.

The Issue of federalism was one of the major reforms for which several SPLM leaders engaged in a power struggle with President Kiir in 2013 before the eruption of hostilities by the end of that year.

South Sudanese groups particularly, the Equatorians, demand the federal system saying it would protect them from the hegemony of the dominant ethnic group of President Kiir.

(ST)

  • 4 August 10:21, by Eastern

    The Khartoum peace jokes is just another version of the 1999 Wunlit Peace Conference that pacified the Dinka and Nuer which was violently in December 2013. Why should other South Sudanese be drawn into signing this jokes in Khartoum?

  • 4 August 11:27, by Games

    It’s a joke peace. Many lives were wasted for nothing. But most blames should goes to those of Thomas and G-10 who sit idleness in the foreign countries thinking that the change would fall from Sky

    • 4 August 12:33, by Paul Ongee

      Quote: “The issue of federalism was one of the major reforms for which several SPLM leaders engaged in a power struggle with President Kiir in 2013 before the eruption of hostilities by the end of that year.” Unquote. Was federalism or power struggle for SPLM Party Chairmanship the root cause of the conflict? Should reform agenda be supported by violence, coup, bloodshed or armed conflict?

      • 4 August 12:33, by Paul Ongee

        You should be thankful for the mediation role played by Khartoum who has felt the pain of destabilizing South Sudan economically and politically. Do you think Khartoum would continue providing logistical support to you as it used to do? The little Khartoum gets from our oil through the pipeline charges is more than the $ they get from the perceived-bragged-about gold revenue.

        • 4 August 12:34, by Paul Ongee

          Insecurity in South Sudan will affect, not only neighboring countries, but the whole of IGAD region whether we like it or not. Khartoum does not want war in South Sudan anymore as it used to but peace, economic stability and bilateral relationship. To achieve this economic goal and above all removal of Sudan’s name from terrorist list, it has to prove by not supporting proxy warlords logistically.

          • 4 August 12:35, by Paul Ongee

            Khartoum has to prove that it plays a genuine mediation role without favor or fear and later a guarantor of the would-be signed peace agreement in 24/48 hours from now. If Khartoum were to benefit economically from the conflict in South Sudan, South Kordufan, Blue Nile and Darfur as it has the capacity to manufacture most types of ammunition, Khartoum would have not volunteered to mediate de peace

            • 4 August 12:39, by Paul Ongee

              Federalism was not and will never be de reform agenda more than de interest of the nation. We need to focus on stopping conflict such dat other issues will be taken care of when we r united as one people/nation. Power struggle started since 1991 when Riek said de movement was not democratic as if equal number of fighters from 64 tribes of RSS would be available to fight on the front lines.

              • 4 August 12:40, by Paul Ongee

                Nasir Faction was never even democratic and instead NF created another faction “Fashoda” of Lam Akol. By education Khartoum as a person (not capital city) is a PhD holder because he has been providing sanctuary to two PhD holders who claim that they’re more educated than any South Sudanese and deserve to be leaders at ago or one at a time in their own rights.

                • 4 August 12:41, by Paul Ongee

                  Some educated or uneducated military officers joined the camp, struggling to echo the above quoted reform agenda on federalism. To make it worse, they keep adding regorm agenda day and night such as the issue of 21 states, 10 states, power sharing and governance from national level to state level. 32 states are like the 10 states created by Bashir. They’re not mentioned when CPA-2005 was signed.

                  • 4 August 12:47, by Paul Ongee

                    In 2005, We found 25 states in Sudan- 15 in the North and 10 in South Sudan. NCP were in all the 25 states but SPLM was only in the National capital, Khartoum and in S.Kordufan and Blue Nile during the implementation of the CPA-2005 (January 2005-July 2011). Why SPLM did not complain about its presence in the other states in the North in terms of power sharing?

                    • 4 August 12:53, by Paul Ongee

                      Some educated/uneducated military officers joined Riek’s camp or adopted rebellion approach, struggling to echo de reform agenda on federalism. To make it worse, dey keep adding reform agenda day n night such as de issue of 21 states, 10 states, power sharing rings loud from national to state level. 32 states r like de 10 states created by Bashir, not mentioned when CPA-2005 was inked.

                      • 4 August 13:09, by jubaone

                        Paul Ongee
                        Your response on federalism is terse, misplaced and outright stupid. You have not given us genuine reasons why you object federalism as a governance model. Gen Swaka has given his reasons and jienge converts like you should be supportive of federalism. Now you can develop or destroy your luaks at wish. Equatorians too, want to develop without jienges poking their dirty hands on us.

                        • 4 August 13:18, by Eastern

                          jubaone,

                          Paul Ongee is not just a jieng convert but he’s one.....

        • 4 August 12:44, by Eastern

          Paul Ongee,

          Khartoum hasn’t "felt any pain" as a result of destabilising South Sudan, rather, Khartoum is just changing tact. The current deal gives the regime in Sudan more leverage over South Sudan as it can even decide to raise the oil transit fees. Kiir knows the pain of shooting his foot!

          • 4 August 13:25, by Paul Ongee

            I don’t buy your argument Eastern. Anyway, let’s see the difference between having "more leverage over South Sudan" and commitment to guarantor and maintaining strategic interest in the would-be war-free peaceful South South.

            • 4 August 13:37, by Eastern

              Paul Ongee,

              Take it from me, the whole issue is about strategic/economic interest. Sudan certainly can’t play the guarantor role. The ’super market’ that South Sudan has become, is where both Museveni to the south and Bashir in the north have their eyes fixed. The later wants to claw back the leverage over Kiir’s South Sudan from the former, my reading of the situation....

