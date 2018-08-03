Sudan, Ethiopia border security committee meets in Asosa



August 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The joint border security committee between Sudan’s Blue Nile State and Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region has kicked off on Thursday in Asosa.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) quoted Blue Nile State spokesperson Mohamed Abu al-Gasim as saying the meeting discussed joint efforts to secure the border.

He added this round of talks would discuss coordination between the two sides to secure the border as well as trade, political, agricultural and health cooperation.

Since several years, Ethiopia and Sudan boosted security cooperation between the two countries. Khartoum handed over rebels and opposition activists to Ethiopia and Addis Ababa banned any rebel activity from the border area with Blue Nile State.

Last January, Blue Nile State and Benishangul-Gumuz region agreed to deploy a joint border force to secure the border area and prevent goods and arms smuggling.

