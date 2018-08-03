SRRA condemns attack on humanitarian facilities in South Sudan’s Maban

August 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The humanitarian arm of the SPLM-N, Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SRRA) Thursday condemned an attack on the premises and facilities of humanitarian groups in South Sudan’s area of Maban last July.

Sudanese refugees wait to board a truck heading to Batil refugee camp in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state on 15 July 2012 (Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Maban which is close o the border area hosts camps of refugees from Sudan Blue Nile state where a conflict between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N erupted in September 2011.

"The representation office and the liaison offices of the SRRA regret and rejects the accident in which around 10 humanitarian agencies offices and compounds, as well as the commission for refugee affairs CRA, have been attacked and destroyed," said a statement signed by SRRA Executive Director and the group’s Representative to EU countries and the UN Mohamed Yassin.

The attack occurred on 23 July when some 500 youth from Maban protested against the alleged lack of work opportunity for them saying the humanitarian groups employ people from outside area.

The protesters destroyed and looted the premises and compounds of 10 humanitarian organisations. Therefore, aid groups suspended their activities except for life-saving and critical activities and evacuated 390 aid workers from Maban.

The Sudanese group said the suspension of aid agencies operating in Maban would leave the most vulnerable refugees and IDPs at a huge risk of hunger, disease and social services gap.

The SRRA further called on South Sudanese authorities to investigate into the incident and ensure the protection of aid workers and their offices, so they can continue to supply the necessary services and treatment to thousands of refugees.

"The generated humanitarian aid vacuum will result in grave consequences and irreversible damages," further stressed the statement, calling for coordinated efforts engaging grass-roots civil societies, local communities in addition to the multi-stakeholders platforms.

Two days after the attack, President Kiir ordered to investigate the incident.

Also, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), tasked with the peace implementation in South Sudan, condemned the attack saying it amounts to "a violation of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access signed in December 2017".

