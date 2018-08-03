 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 3 August 2018

U.S. ambassador calls to release South Sudanese activist

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 2, 2018 (JUBA) - The United States Ambassador to Juba Friday joined calls to release Peter Biar Ajak a South Sudanese activist who has been detained since Monday increasing pressures on the government which remains silent on the reason of his arrest.

JPEG - 33.1 kb
Thomas Hushek (US Department of State)

Ajak was arrested on 30 July at Juba airport by the security agents without charges. The activist is known for his anti-war activism as he sought to mobilize civil society groups against the continuation of nearly five-year armed conflict in the country.

Ambassador Thomas Hushek made his call after a meeting with the South Sudanese Justice Minister Paulino Wanawilla to discuss justice implementation under The Agreement on the Resolution of The Conflict In the Republic of South Sudan of August 2015.

"We are asking for his release and for more information about really what the case has been about," said Hushek in statements to the media after meeting.

Biar family said the South Sudan National Security Service refused to allow them and the lawyer to meet Biar who is arrested at its premises in Juba.

Minister Wanawilla, for his part, said the meeting tackled issues pertaining to the justice under the transitional period.

"We are waiting for information from the arresting authority," he when asked about Ajak before to add "But obviously any arrest has a reason behind it," without further details.

In Washington, U.S. Senator of New Jersey, Bon Menendez joined U.S. Senators. Cory Booker, Chris Coons and Bob Casey in their call for Peter Biar release.

"Peter Biar Ajak’s detention without charge by the South Sudanese govt is part of a pattern of using security services to harass, intimidate & detain critics. Freedom of expression & personal liberty is guaranteed in their constitution - S. Sudan must release him," said Senator Menendez.

Ajak arrest sheds the light on the bad record of human rights violations in term of political repression and arrest of political and civil society activist.

Until recently UN and rights groups focused on the war crimes and atrocities committed in the conflict-affected areas by the South Sudanese soldiers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.