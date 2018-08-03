 
 
 
SPLM-IO rebukes calls for Equatorians to join Bakasoro & Cirilo

August 2, 2018 (JUBA) - The spokesperson of the main armed opposition group has reprimanded Equatorians calling on SPLM-IO members from the greater Equatoria to join two groups led by opposition leader from the region and to quit Machar group.

JPEG - 19.9 kb
Lam Paul Gabriel

As the signing of a revitalized peace agreement is approaching, there are calls in the social media for Equatorians to join two groups led by two Equatrians: former governor Joseph Bangazi Bakasoro and former army General Thomas.

The calls claimed that the two leaders can better defend the interests of the region and its people while Machar was presented as concerned only by the Nuer interests.

SPLM-IO Deputy Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel who is from the Equatoria issued a strongly worded statement refuting such calls are not only "fallacy and hypocritical" but also "a blatant expression of inferiority complex".

He recalled that when the Equatoria youth rebelled against Juba in 2014 and joined the SPLM-IO Bakasoro and Cirilo were part of the regime and reiterated their unwavering support to President Salva Kiir.

"These all happened when the likes of Bakasoro and Thomas Cirillo were with Salva’s regime, fighting us in different ways including but not limited to calling us names such as bandits, criminals, disgrace to Equatoria, opportunists etc," he said adding. "We were hunted and some were captured, tortured and brutally killed by our Equatorian brothers who were and are in the Government".

The Equatorians even before the independence of South Sudan started to complain from unjustified attacks by the SPLA soldier who were generally from the Dinka tribe and land grabbing. Also, they suffered the lack of justice despite the widespread attacks by Dinka cattle herders.

Call by Riek Machar for democratic reforms including a federal system guaranteeing the right of local groups was seen as a good option to avoid the "ethnic domination" established by the tribal group of President Salva Kiir which also constitutes the majority of South Sudan population.

Gabriel further rejected the call to join Bakasoro and Cirillo because they are "the sons or daughters of Equatoria" saying their decision to join the SPLM-IO was their initiative not that of Machar.

"If you are able to look at Dr Machar as a Nuer, what’s the guarantee that you will not look at anyone as an Acholi, Zande, Bari etc? Tribal mindset is negative for politics and it is a source of corruption, nepotism, tribalism, etc which we in the SPLM/A-IO stand against," he stressed.

Bakasoro and Cirillo are part of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) but the important presence of Equatorians in the ranks of the main armed group weakens their positions for the power-sharing deal but also jeopardizes their political future.

The SPLM-IO, SSOA and FDs, three opposition groups in the revitalization process sought to coordinate their positions but with power-sharing and governance deal the coordination was broken and positions diverged.

The SPLM-IO accepted the deal and the other groups continue to reject the power-sharing deal particularly at the state level and call to give the referendum on the 32 states more time and create a conducive environment enabling them to carry out an awareness campaign in the country before the popular vote.

(ST)

  • 2 August 22:55, by Games

    That would be big mistake for the Equatoria people if they try to abandoned IO. Majority of Nuer including their ringleader Machar have surrendered to their master Dinka. You Equatoria should just start rebuilding the moment with those few Nuer who are rfuse to surrender and continue fighting till Dinka are eradicates from the region

    repondre message

    • 2 August 23:42, by Masiah

      Games

      what mistake for people of Equatoria you talking about

      Riak sign poor agreement in Khartoum for interest of only nuer and his posisiton because he doesn’t want to jail again in South sudan

      Riak there for his position not interest of the nation building.

      But Equatoria want interset of nation buildind, Future of South Sudan first 64 tribes because Kirr alone fail country not Dinka

      repondre message

  • 2 August 23:49, by Masiah

    this war affect the whole country weather Dinka, Nuer or equatoria, very clear every State to manage their governing with the approval of their parliment.

    Kirr power driving 32 states to poverty states, and degree after degree country will not move forward, Then you have

    Dr Riak looking for his position FVP only not Building country.

    IO sign another war to be happen again in Juba soon

    repondre message

  • 2 August 23:51, by The Rhino

    Equatorian fighters and politicians who are still hanging with Machar or Kiir must critically rethink their positions and urgently abandon these two camps.Thomas Cirilo and Joseph Bakasoro were with the government in Juba yes,but not after they bitterly realized how Kiir and his tribal JCE thugs uncompromisingly pursue strict protocol of Dinka dominance.Just look around e.g here in Juba,...

    repondre message

    • 2 August 23:59, by The Rhino

      ...and most parts of Equatoria,incompetent jienges economically,politically and even socially are all over the place,what the hell is going on here?The last thing we will need is another dominance from nyagats the food lovers,this will never happen!We Equatorians need to wake up.SSOA should never make any mistake of signing a bogus peace agreement that does not address core issues of the....

      repondre message

      • 3 August 00:05, by The Rhino

        ..conflict. Kiir violates every agreement he signs thanks to useless,interests driven IGAD member states.He jails,tortures and kills every one who criticizes his government.Nothing will change under Kiir and his evil club the JCE! Thomas C.and Joseph B. already know the evil inside of this tribal Kiir regime in Juba,therefore Equatorians must only array themselves behind these two Equatorians....

        repondre message

        • 3 August 00:17, by The Rhino

          ...The World has already extracted the full understandings about Kiir and Machar.These two will never bring peace to South Sudan.These are concrete facts nobody can disagree with.The USA and the International Community are very well cognizant of their trails.Therefore Equatorians must find out ways out of this whole mess!

          repondre message

          • 3 August 03:25, by chotnyang deng

            you guys we don`t care who will build the country or not we only need the war to stop.

            repondre message

            • 3 August 06:55, by Masiah

              chotnyang deng

              you need the war to stop, simple ask Kirr to step down with Riak, then we start flesh like ethiopia

              but you only need the war to stop so you can continue with you crime again other 63 tribes is unacceptable

              WAR to STOP KIRR and RIAK to forget about their position and triblism

              repondre message

  • 3 August 07:24, by Mayendit

    Insiders agent always looks for excuses just like second wive do. The families of Cirillo within Equatorians have been known for insider, traitor, corruption and nepotism this is why you have seen Thomas Cirillo was followed foot step of his brother Peter Cirillo. Thomas Cirillo use to be known as Din Ajar in Juba. He did spy to SPLA in order to get promoted as he did. He turned against gov,

    repondre message

  • 3 August 07:34, by Mayendit

    Well, the unity of Equatorians rebels against its government wouldn’t help them neither, because they have no records of being a good fighters in South Sudan. Thomas Cirillo and Joseph Bangas Bakasoro were not known during the 21st of the SPLA war in the Sudan. If all Equatorians were honest, wise perhaps, they should have wrote a books and giving thanks to Dinkas in the SPLA and Nubian SPLA.

    repondre message

  • 3 August 07:47, by Mayendit

    The Equatorian Officials who were in the SPLA/SPLM led by the late Chairman Dr. Garang knows very well that, nearly a million of Dinkas Sons in the SPLA lost their dearly lives while, they were fighting to liberated Equatoria regions and the rest of South Sudan. Instead of giving appreciation to those Dinkas who fought so hard to free them then, they turned against Dinkas saying, they do not wants

    repondre message

