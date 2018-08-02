Three school kids killed as classroom wall collapses in Khartoum



August 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Three girls have been killed and eight others injured on Wednesday morning when a classroom wall collapsed at Al-Sidiq primary school in Umbadda locality, Khartoum State.

The injured have been rushed to Al-Raghi Hospital as the dead bodies were handed over to families of the victims at Omdurman Teaching Hospital’s morgue.

Meanwhile, private schools union has held ministry of education in Khartoum responsible for the incident saying the latter lacks adequate criteria to grant permission for opening new schools.

Last year, a teacher was killed after her school’s toilet collapsed in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman.

(ST)