Three school kids killed as classroom wall collapses in Khartoum

August 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Three girls have been killed and eight others injured on Wednesday morning when a classroom wall collapsed at Al-Sidiq primary school in Umbadda locality, Khartoum State.
The injured have been rushed to Al-Raghi Hospital as the dead bodies were handed over to families of the victims at Omdurman Teaching Hospital’s morgue.
Meanwhile, private schools union has held ministry of education in Khartoum responsible for the incident saying the latter lacks adequate criteria to grant permission for opening new schools.
Last year, a teacher was killed after her school’s toilet collapsed in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)
S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)
The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)
MORE