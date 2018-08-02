 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 2 August 2018

Sudan, S. Sudan extend cross-border humanitarian operation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Part of an 18-truck WFP convoy crossing into South Sudan from Sudan, carrying 700 metric tons of food, in Nov 2014 (WFP video screen capture)
August 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) on Wednesday said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver food assistance to South Sudan has been extended for another six months.

In July 2014, Juba and Khartoum signed a MoU to open a humanitarian corridor to deliver food assistance to vulnerable South Sudanese through the River Nile or by road. Last January, the agreement was extended for a six month period.

The cross-border operation allows the World Foord Programmes (WFP) to reduce the costly airlift or airdrop operations in a time where the international agency faces serious financial challenges.

HAC Commissioner, Ahmed Mohamed Adam, said they are planning to transfer 65,000 metric tons of food to enhance the humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

The WFP seeks to transfer 30,000 metric tons of life-saving assistance to South Sudan in 2018 to feed some 1,7 million people for 10 months.

On 30 June 2017, WFP began providing food assistance to South Sudan using a new corridor to transport food items overland from El Obeid in central Sudan to Bentiu in South Sudan’s Unity state.

Sudan has so far opened four aid corridors to deliver food assistance to South Sudan.

South Sudan became the world’s newest nation after declaring independence from Sudan in 2011.

However, in 2013 the country was plunged into civil war killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 August 04:22, by Pakuai

    "Sudan, S.Sudan extend cross-border humanitarian operation"
    This is what our foolish politicians who have some nasty & inflated want in our country & over our people----to be always fighting over their greed for power all costs over the backs of others and our country. This war has shown a lot of South Sudanese with brains about who are the real South Sudanese who love our country & our people>>>

    repondre message

    • 2 August 04:36, by Pakuai

      and who are not. I will give the list of our country and people’s traitors: Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot & Deng Alor have shown our country & our people’s their true colors. Anyway that blame game would be for another time. But some of our South Sudanese lazies should know that there is nothing free on this planet earth. The reasons why the creeps>>>

      repondre message

      • 2 August 04:43, by Pakuai

        from the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between love our country & our people is simply because they like some foolish dark skinned people in South Sudan, it simply becasue of our resources, land, our Nile waters & to simply always used our country & our people as their Geo-political chess game or shield against the encroachment of Arab/Islam into Africa>>

        repondre message

        • 2 August 04:50, by Pakuai

          interior. When at the same times, the US, the UK, their so-called israel (their evil juus), France and other allies in between a secret alliance with the same cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab financiers, Muslim brotherhood, ISIS/L, Al Qada, Al Nustra, Jesh El Islam, Boko Haram, El Shabab and even our so-called SPLM/A-IO>>>

          repondre message

          • 2 August 05:02, by Pakuai

            Some of my lowly informed South Sudanese idiots, the people who pay for the damn food rations in these filthy so-called UN POCs are the gulf Arab states countries and not the damned US or the UK. The so-called UN UNIMISS peacekeepers are also not paid by the damned US, the UK and their allies. But are paid by some rich criminals in wall street, London and others who are keeping their money>>>

            repondre message

            • 2 August 05:10, by Pakuai

              in secret untraceable banks in small islands of the Caribbeans, Switzerland, Macau, Hong Kong, UAE and so on. The People of Darfur refugees are paid by the Qatari some dodgy payment plans were the government of North Sudan associates open some food stores & let the lowly informed Darfur refugees pay with the UN card. Which is in fact not UN card, but a card from some criminals in Qatar, Europe>>>

              repondre message

              • 2 August 05:22, by Pakuai

                or the US who pay the Darfuri refugees through that shifty cards in exchange for the Darfur land & what is in their country. That same dirty cards is what always used with the refugees in Syria in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Palestinian refugees in Gaza & West Bank, Iraqi or Afghans refugees in Pakistan. But here in South Sudan, the evils in the US, the UK, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states>>>>

                repondre message

                • 2 August 05:27, by Pakuai

                  paymasters, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between want to extend their dirty UN NEW WORLD ORDER Government into our country. Our traitors, thieves & foreign puppets like Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe, Thomas Cirillo & other bunch of fools have long since sign our country and our people>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 2 August 05:35, by Pakuai

                    to foreign masters from the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their gulf Arab states’ paymasters and their evil juus. Do some South Sudanese with brains remember when Mr. Pagan Amuom went & declared outside the UN building in New York that the UN should take over our country? Thomas Cirillo in his hotel room Adis Ababa also asked the South Sudanese people to run away from South Sudan>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 2 August 05:42, by Pakuai

                      and go to neighbouring countries simply because Mr. Salva Kiir was killing them. Adwok Nyabe said that the current government of South Sudan would be destroyed, unless the UN & NGOs are given the running of our country. Majak Agoot & Mr. Kosti Manibe have expressed the handover of our country to UN & the NGOs. Mr. Riek Machar wanted the UN, NGOs, the UNIMISS & the so-called Rapid Protection Force>

                      repondre message

                      • 2 August 05:48, by Pakuai

                        (RPF) to come and protect him and his bunch of foreign puppets, thieves & traitors against the South Sudanese people. My lowly informed South Sudanese fellows, the evil white Americans, their UN, their evil juus, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & gulf arab states financiers love affair with our country & our people has gone too far and it must stop>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 2 August 05:55, by Pakuai

                          The US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus (so-called israel), their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers and terrorist groups have a very dangerous and sinister alliance. My lowly informed South Sudanese idiots, do some of you fools remember that the then "BRITISH EMPIRE" was propagated around the world through TERRORISM>>

                          repondre message

                          • 2 August 06:03, by Pakuai

                            Their so-called New American century (USA) was to be expanded around the world through TERRORISM. Fellows, our country & our people are not parts of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has, and will never ever be, reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Who would want to live with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & their gulf Arab>

                            repondre message

                            • 2 August 06:05, by Pakuai

                              states’ financiers? Who really want these vermins in their villages fellows, No one. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.

                              repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs justice through peace rather than violence 2018-08-02 05:51:08 By Dak Buoth We are closely monitoring the peace negotiations in Khartoum from a far distance in Nairobi. For a long time now, our eyes are pegged on any initiative geared toward restoring peace (...)

S. Sudan Peace: SSOA chooses the downtrodden masses 2018-08-01 22:26:51 By Lako Jada Kwajok The Khartoum round of peace talks provided many South Sudanese with a rare opportunity of knowing whether their political leaders meant what they propagate and preach. The (...)

The Haunting Memories of South Sudan Martyrs 2018-08-01 05:56:05 By Stephen Par Kuol The month of July is historically significant in South Sudan for both tragic and festive events. For one thing, it is a month of the year in which we mark our Independence (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.